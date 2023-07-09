BONJOUR. Next Friday is Bastille Day, so should I say, bon appetit.
It's France's national day, and every July 14 Frenchmen everywhere (and many others, including in Hunter restaurants) celebrate the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille on this date back in 1789.
When angry Parisians charged the gates of their city's formidable fortress-prison that day it signified the start of the infamous French Revolution (1789-1799).
About 201 people died (including apparently one fortress defender) before the Bastille was surrendered, along with its firearms and gunpowder. Then there was a misunderstanding, fighting resumed and more people died. At the time of the attack the site only held seven inmates, none of any great political importance anyway, but it was a grand gesture.
The rioters did overthrow the French monarchy, but a reign of terror followed along the way to finally uniting all the French people. Feudalism was abolished and the country's national identity began to be forged.
So, why should France's national day matter to Novocastrians today? After current serious rioting in French cities, Aussie Olympians and tourists alike would be concerned though whether the country recovers enough long-term to host the 2024 Summer Olympic Games next July.
With Bastille Day in mind, let's focus on what France has contributed to the world over the past 200 years in terms of arts and culture, even events such as the cycling classic the Tour de France.
My random musings include food and how some everyday items entered our language. Think profiteroles, or chocolate eclairs, Paris Brest or the humble macaron. Or cheeses, such as Camembert and Brie, souffles, escargots (snails) and the basic French onion soup.
Fine wine and vin ordinaire rapidly spring to mind along with the once 'temporary' Eiffel Tower (from 1889), now the popular icon of all things French. Then, besides culinary delights, there's Devil's Island, the legendary French singer Piaf known as 'Little Sparrow', some arty films, the orchestras' overlooked friend, the French Horn, croissants, popular comic book heroes like Asterix and Obelix, the nation's beguiling capital Paris, the 'City of Light', Montmartre, the Metro and distinctive French cars such as Citroen, Peugeot and Renault.
And let's not forget the euphemistically named 'French letters' (condoms) from WWI English soldiers, which the annoyed French called 'English overcoats'.
Then there's the world-famous Moulin Rouge cabaret in Paris with its red windmill on the roof. It's the birthplace of the famous can-can dance and less than a decade ago about a third of its cast were Australians. At least three of its elite, high-stepping dancers have come from Newcastle over the years.
Now there's baguettes and France's notorious beheading machine, the guillotine, finally banished in 1981 after 189 years. But hang on, Scotland probably has the earliest claim (120 executions) to it with a 'maiden' (guillotine) dating back possibly to the 16th century.
But at least France has French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte (1769-1821), now regarded as one of history's greatest military leaders, or by others as an overreaching tyrant intent on conquering all Europe, including Russia.
Even closer to home, here in the Hunter, an exiled Frenchman working with British explorers made a valuable contribution more than 200 years ago. His name was Ensign Barralier, and back in 1801 he surveyed our river system, mapping it out possibly as far as Branxton for possible future settlers.
Then there's the fact we all could have been French citizens. Famous maritime explorer La Perouse sailed into Sydney only four days after the First Fleet arrived here in 1788. Then there's the 26 place names given by intrepid French explorers in east coast Australia, including Tasmania.
Newcastle's economy once depended on these French ship visitors.
And there's also the long list of English Napoleonic wars veterans, both officers and foot soldiers, who settled in the Hunter post-1820s. Their most obvious traces on the landscape include Morpeth township and a soldier-settlement just off Maitland's CBD where the land is labelled "Veterans' Flat".
Another much later unexpected contribution from France to the world was a maritime one, and it wasn't us recently declining their submarines. It was the 19th century initiative to build what became known as the French bounty ships to reinvigorate the country's presence in the wild southern oceans.
This now largely unknown tale involves large sailing vessels of France's mercantile marine carrying coal from Newcastle to 12 ports in Chile alone, plus wheat from the grain ports of South Australia back to Europe.
In 2008, Newcastle author Patrick Ahern published the story of this forgotten bulk cargo trade involving Australia from 1898 to 1925. Titled, Full Sail Beyond The Three Capes, his wonderful, but then largely unappreciated, gem of research revealed the achievements and misfortunes of thousands of mariners over more than a quarter of a century.
This dangerous, dying era of sail towards the end even involved these wind-driven ships dodging enemy raiders in World War I. Their final mission was to import wheat to aid the post-war reconstruction of a France devastated by war.
Ahern wrote that France's merchant fleet was a declining force in the 19th century as Great Britain dominated world shipping and other European nations became powerful.
To rectify this, in 1893, the French government subsidised the building of 200 steel-hulled sailing vessels for the nation's merchant service. They were known widely as the French bounty ships and soon a familiar sight on world trade routes. About 293 ships eventually operated under the bounty system. Newcastle's economy once depended on these French ship visitors.
The loss of the four-masted barque 'Adolphe' at the entrance to Newcastle Harbour in September 1904 was the only case of major damage to a bounty ship at Newcastle. The rusting bones of the ship still remain on the Stockton breakwater to this day.
In the modern age, Williamtown's RAAF base even played host to sleek front line Mirage fighters in late 1960s.
But here, Francophiles would think it amiss if I neglected to mention France's massive contribution to world culture. Think of France's most significant painters in the classic age. The famous names include Degas, Cezanne, Monet, Delacroix, Renoir, Gauguin, Manet, plus Henri Matisse and sculptor Auguste Rodin.
We also thank France for much of the world's most elegant and enduring music. Legendary names include Claude Debussy, Maurice Ravel, Georges Bizet, Erik Satie, Camille Saint-Saens, Gabriel Faure, Jacques Offenbach, Jules Massenet and Hector Berlioz.
As for French literature, the best-selling crime novels of one man, Georges Simenon, still stand out 92 years after his detective creation, the pipe-smoking police Inspector Jules Maigret, first appeared in 1931.
The books of this 'French Sherlock Holmes' have never been out of print, selling more than 80 million copies. Maigret's been played by at least 34 actors on the big and small screen. The last probably being an unlikely, but serious Rowan (Mr Bean) Atkinson in 2018.
There are many more debts we owe to France, like the medical pioneer Louis Pasteur who gave us immunisation and Madame Curie, the two-time Nobel Prize winner and pioneering researcher into radioactivity.
So, I guess you might say, where would we be without the French?
