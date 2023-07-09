Fine wine and vin ordinaire rapidly spring to mind along with the once 'temporary' Eiffel Tower (from 1889), now the popular icon of all things French. Then, besides culinary delights, there's Devil's Island, the legendary French singer Piaf known as 'Little Sparrow', some arty films, the orchestras' overlooked friend, the French Horn, croissants, popular comic book heroes like Asterix and Obelix, the nation's beguiling capital Paris, the 'City of Light', Montmartre, the Metro and distinctive French cars such as Citroen, Peugeot and Renault.