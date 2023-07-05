Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

University of Newcastle's Professor John Maynard recognised by Cosmos science magazine

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
July 6 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professor Maynard speaks on the work of esteemed activist Fred Maynard, his grandfather. Picture supplied
Professor Maynard speaks on the work of esteemed activist Fred Maynard, his grandfather. Picture supplied

A University of Newcastle leading Aboriginal academic has been named in Cosmos science magazine's top 52 Indigenous people, paving the way for today's Indigenous students.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.