A University of Newcastle leading Aboriginal academic has been named in Cosmos science magazine's top 52 Indigenous people, paving the way for today's Indigenous students.
Emeritus Professor John Maynard, a Worimi man, has been researching Indigenous history for more than 30 years. He is now internationally regarded on topics like military involvement, political activism and sport.
The Cosmos list names him amongst leading thinkers including Distinguished Professor Marcia Langton, Professor Megan Davis, Distinguished Professor Aileen Moreton-Robinson and legal academic Professor Larissa Behrendt.
But despite the "surprise" recognition, Professor Maynard hopes his work will spur future generations of Aboriginal students to know their culture and achieve academic greatness,
"I'm just honoured to be a part of the list, but it is inspiration to our young people of what they can do. They can become researchers and scientists, doctors and lawyers. The world is their oyster today," Professor Maynard said.
After leaving school at 15, the historian began university as a mature-aged student at 40-years-old. He said the work of academics had driven a "flourish" of potential for Indigenous peoples since that time.
"The main driver for me has been targeting my work towards Aboriginal people," he said. "I've not targeted my books to sit on library shelves and gather dust. I want our people to be able to read them and gain inspiration and pride."
It is crucial, Professor Maynard said, for today's students to know there are Aboriginal "heroes" in their past.
"Our history is a giant jigsaw puzzle with most of the pieces not on the board. We are pasting pieces back into the picture to provide more information.
"65,000 years of Aboriginal history is this country's greatest treasure. That should be celebrated," Professor Maynard said.
Professor Maynard delivered the keynote address at a University of Newcastle (UON) panel for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in May. There, he told audiences calls for changes to the constitution had been made since the time of his activist grandfather, Fred Maynard.
"I was driven in the first instance particularly to bring my grandfather - who is today recognised as a legendary early Aboriginal political activist - back into conversation."
The professor was head of UON's Wollotuka Institute from 2006-2011, a centre which "trail-blazed" the way for many Indigenous students.
"The impact of Indigenous writers over the last 30 years has seen incredible growth," he said.
He also worked on a five-year-project, Serving our Country to show the "missing history" of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander involvement with the Australian military.
"Aboriginal people have served in every military campaign this country has been in from the Boer War right through to Vietnam and Iraq," he said.
"Once the only people writing about is were non-Indigenous anthropologists and archaeologists. That has been changed and Aboriginal people have played a major part in that.
"Hopefully we have a future where we can all join hands and walk onto a future that is just and equitable for all Australians," he said.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
