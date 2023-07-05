MAITLAND'S Reid Alchin will be free to participate in the Newcastle Rugby League finals series, the NSW Cup player already doing enough to qualify despite a three-match suspension ruling him out of the last few rounds.
Alchin now appears poised to line up in play-offs for the ladder-leading Pickers as they defend last year's minor-major title but, in the meantime, will remain sidelined for a dangerous throw.
The second-rower took an early guilty plea this week. The incident occurred during Maitland's 48-22 win against Lakes at Cahill Oval on Saturday.
Alchin, who played for the Pickers in the 2022 decider, has bounced between Newcastle RL and NSW Cup commitments throughout 2023.
He made eight statewide appearances for the Knights from March 12 to June 24. He's only missed one of Maitland's last seven outings locally.
Newcastle RL general manager Adam Devich confirmed on Wednesday that Alchin, pending any more call ups or clashes with NSW Cup next month, would be available for the Pickers come semis.
"First thing, you've got to play enough games [three] which he's done. Then it's the competition you've played the most games in or the competition you've last played five games in, which for Reid is Maitland," Devich told the Newcastle Herald.
* SCOTT Briggs was referred straight to the Newcastle RL judiciary this week, fronting the panel on two charges (striking, contrary conduct), however, his Northern Hawks teammates Paul Roberts and Aaron Brydon took early guilty pleas.
Roberts won't be free to play again until the last round, copping three matches for a reckless high tackle, while Brydon (dangerous throw) can now face Wyong on Sunday.
* CESSNOCK'S Jarred Anderson has requested to transfer between competitions, poised to make a mid-season move from the Newcastle RL ranks to Group 21 club Greta-Branxton.
He's currently serving a six-week ban for a high tackle in reserve grade, however, half of that punishment was suspended and subject to good behaviour over the next 24 months.
Anderson had already been in trouble at the judiciary this year, missing two top-flight games after a careless high tackle against Maitland on April 29.
* ROUND 15: Saturday - Souths v Wests (2pm), Cessnock v The Entrance, Lakes v Central (3pm). Sunday - Northern Hawks v Wyong (3pm). Byes - Kurri Kurri, Macquarie, Maitland.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
