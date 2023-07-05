CENTRAL coach Phil Williams will be weighing up player options this week, preparing for another team shuffle amid a "fight" to stay in Newcastle Rugby League finals contention.
Williams says the club was "fearing the worst" with Butcher Boys forward Thomas Madden set to undergo scans after being assisted from the field because of a knee injury last round.
Madden, who stayed down in obvious pain during the early exchanges of Sunday's 32-10 loss to Souths at St John Oval, could now miss the rest of the 2023 season.
"He [Madden] still has to get an MRI, but it doesn't look good. We're fearing the worst but we'll just have to wait and see," Williams told the Newcastle Herald.
That won't be the only damage being assessed at Charlestown headquarters ahead of a crucial clash with Lakes.
Dom Murphy shapes as the likely middle replacement for Madden at Cahill Oval on Saturday, however, rookie five-eighth Steven Dengate also finds himself in doubt from "wear and tear".
Randall Briggs, Lachlan O'Brien and Tyler Doney are possible halves partners for Fletcher Kennedy.
Central centre Greg Morris-Davis is due back from a two-match suspension.
The Butcher Boys sit seventh on the ladder and four points outside the top five with four rounds left.
"We'll just keep fighting. The score on the weekend didn't really indicate [the closeness of] the game," Williams said.
Central enjoyed an unbeaten streak between rounds nine and 13, posting three wins and two draws after opening the year with a 2-5 record.
* LADDER: Maitland 26; Souths, Wyong 22; Cessnock 21; Entrance 18; Wests 15; Central 14; Macquarie 12; Lakes 10; Northern 8; Kurri 2.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
