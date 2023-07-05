As the Aboriginal flag was raised proudly in front of a large crowd at the Lake Macquarie City Council's Administrative Centre on Wednesday morning, Aunty Daniella Chedzey reflected on how far NAIDOC celebrations had come.
Two decades ago she formed part of the group that helped council raise flags every NAIDOC Week and on July 5, she was filled with appreciation and gratitude at the attendance.
"Today was about looking at that time and seeing where we are in 20 years, and the difference is that from a small number we started off with, we ended up with that beautiful crowd this morning - who were not just Aboriginal people," she said.
Resonating with the 2023 NAIDOC theme 'For Our Elders', the Ngiyampaa West Lake Aboriginal elder said it was important to remember the elders that began the event but also acknowledge the young leaders coming up.
"It's important to remember the old fellas that started this beautiful routine of raising our flags but also the young ones who are coming through so that we can make sure they see and hear our stories," she said.
"It was beautiful to have the young ones [at the ceremony], who will take our places at some stage in our lives. That's what today's NAIDOC celebration to me, was all about."
Member for Swansea Yasmin Catley and Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser were in attendance at the event which included a Welcome to Country, a smoking ceremony and dancing and didgeridoo playing by students from Plattsburg Public School.
Cr Fraser said the ceremony acknowledged the importance of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Elders and the role they play in our community as leaders, knowledge holders, teachers, advocates, survivors, trailblazers and loved ones.
"We should be grateful for the wealth of cultural and historical knowledge our elders embody not just during NAIDOC Week but every day of the year," she said.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
