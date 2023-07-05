TYRONE Tusa is enjoying the best of both worlds.
The 20-year-old is developing his game by training with the Hunter Wildfires and is getting valuable game experience playing for Wanderers in Hunter Rugby.
The power-packed utility back scored the go-ahead try in a near man of the match performance in the Two Blues' resounding 32-22 triumph over Hamilton last round.
After playing last season for the Wildfires colts, Tusa made the step up to grade this year.
After missing selection in second grade in the opening two rounds, he went back to Wanderers to get game time only to break his wrist. He returned four weeks ago for Wanderers and has been regaining match fitness and working his way up the grades.
He is yet to play for the Wildfires this season but continues to train with the Shute Shield club.
"It is a week-by-week proposition," Tusa said. "I am enjoying my footy at both clubs. I go back and forth, training between Wildfires and Wanderers.
"Wanderers have been so welcoming. It is one of the best clubs I have been at. I broke my hand at the start of the season. I went back to Wanderers after it healed to get some minutes.
"Playing colts with the Wildfires was one of the best experiences I have had.
"Playing for Wanderers against men is different. The game is a lot faster, a lot more physical. Everything is done at 100 per cent."
Tusa, who is a relative of Wildfires and former Wanderers hooker Andrew Tuala, played fullback against Hamilton but is likely to switch to inside centre against Merewether. Luke Simmons will return at fullback.
Geordie Boyce played 12 against Hamilton after long-term injuries to Charlie Mortimer and Nic Ward.
"Geordie is an outside centre but has done the job at inside centre," Wanderers coach Trevore Hefren said. "Tyrone is a strong ball carrier and could be the answer at 12. "
Powerfully built, Tusa also boasts speed and a big step.
He combined all three in a 20-metre charge to the try-line to put Wanderers ahead 27-22 against the Hawks.
"Growing up, I have always been a bit of a utility," he said. "Inside centre is where my heart is at. Trev needed me to do a job at fullback. At one point, the backline was looking at me, waiting for me to run it."
Tusa intends to have another season a the Wildfires but his immediate focus is Wanderers and beating Merewether.
"Something is definitely building," he said. "Our standards have to go to another level from last week. There were a few things we could have done a lot better against Hamilton that we can hopefully fix up."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
