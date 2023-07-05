MEREWETHER No.8 Lachy Milton has traded his footy boots for pom poms.
Milton travelled to Berlin to cheer on his brother, Sam, at the Special Olympics World Games.
Sam is a part of the Australian basketball division one team which collected a bronze medal.
"I was annoyed when Lachy told me he was going to Europe on holidays mid season," Munro said. "Then I was talking to his mum and she told me what was going on and all was excused."
Milton will be back on deck for the Greens after the general bye, no doubt inspired by his brother's achievement.
** Is it a bird? is it a plane? No, it's Hamilton captain Hamish McKie. Twice McKie flew like a Hawk to secure a Hamilton kick-off in the 32-22 loss to Wanderers. Both aerial feats led to tries.
"That is his thing," coach Cameron Murphy said. 'We do quite a bit of practice with the boys kicking shallow for him."
** Wanderers have retired the "cursed" No.12 jersey for the season. Coach Trevor Hefren made the call after Charlie Mortimer, George Ashworth and Nic Ward suffered serious injuries in the jumper. Geordie Boyce wore 21 against Hamilton.
** Two-time Anderson Medal-winner Carl Manu played for University alongside brother Tana in social fours on Friday night. Seva Rokobaro played inside centre for Hamilton.
** Merewether junior Taj Annan was a late withdrawal due to Illness from the Junior Wallabies side which drew 22-all with England at the under-20 World Cup in South Africa on Wednesday night.
Australia finished third in their pool and will play New Zealand in a play-off for fifth.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
