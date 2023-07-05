Newcastle Herald
Danielle Easey trial: Carol McHenry confessed to stabbing murdered mother, jury hears

By Sam Rigney
Updated July 5 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 2:00pm
Danielle Easey was killed and her body dumped in Cockle Creek in 2019. Justin Dilosa has pleaded not guilty to her murder and is on trial in NSW Supreme Court.
CAROL McHenry told a friend "the problem had been dealt with" and admitted to stabbing Danielle Easey in the days after the 29-year-old was murdered at a house on the Central Coast in 2019, a jury has heard.

