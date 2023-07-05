CARETAKER University coach Tana Manu is going to err on the side of caution with experienced centre Josh Meads.
Meads felt a twinge in his hamstring and was replaced early in the Students' 25-24 loss to Maitland.
Fourth-placed Uni tackle Southern Beaches on Saturday before a general bye.
"Josh is an integral part of our side and gives us go forward from the scrum," Manu said. "And he is an experienced head. We have got a tough run after the bye and will need him firing."
Siosiua Havea, the brother of Uni and NSW Country No.8 Toa, covered at inside centre and was outstanding.
He caused at least four turnovers at the breakdown and constantly carried the ball over the advantage line.
However, his appearances was a one-off, at least for this season.
Havea plays for Bond University and got a release for one game to attend a family commitment.
"Sios rang and asked if he could play twos," Manu said. "I told him I'd throw him on off the bench in ones to have a run with Toa. Our breakaway Cal Conroy didn't get back from Byron bay until 2.50pm and then Josh got injured. Sios started in firsts and had an amazing game."
Manu was proud of the fight the Students showed after being down 25-14.
"The foundation is there," he said. "Now it's a matter of knuckling down and getting the one per centers done, which top four teams do."
As well as Meads, Manu expects Dylan Heins, Dane Sherratt and Cam Fish on deck after the bye.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.