The man accused of murdering Stockton resident Graham Cameron before allegedly setting his unit on fire will face a trial in the Supreme Court, after he pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to three charges levelled at him.
Dalton Trent Oliver, 23, entered his pleas before Magistrate Janine Lacy in Newcastle Local Court via video link from jail.
Mr Oliver was arrested last October and charged with one count each of murder and intentionally damaging property by fire in company, as well as an alternative charge of intentionally damaging property by fire.
He is accused of murdering 55-year-old Graham Cameron, whose body was found in the burned ruins of the one-bedroom housing commission flat on Fullerton Street, where he lived, on July 26, 2021.
Police allege Mr Cameron's body had suffered stab wounds.
Mr Oliver will be arraigned before the Supreme Court in Sydney on September 1.
