Dalton Trent Oliver to face murder trial over death of Graham Cameron

By Nick Bielby
Updated July 5 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 4:30pm
Police arrest Dalton Trent Oliver in 2022 over the alleged murder of Stockton man Graham Cameron. Picture supplied
The man accused of murdering Stockton resident Graham Cameron before allegedly setting his unit on fire will face a trial in the Supreme Court, after he pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to three charges levelled at him.

