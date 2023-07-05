The clean-up of the Burwood Inn is underway after a fire ravaged the popular Merewether pub on June 20.
Publican Tony Dart said it would take a couple of weeks to clear out the back part of the hotel, which was where the bulk of the damage occurred after the blaze broke out in the kitchen.
He said it was likely the front bar would re-open ahead of the restaurant, which could happen in a few months.
"All these things take time," Mr Dart said. "It's only been two weeks.
"The work is to get the electricity back on, clear out all the rubbish.
"I've been in pubs 40 years, but this is the first time we've had to do anything like this."
After such a long career in the pub game, the Darts were looking to hand over the reins of the hotel when the fire happened.
"We were going to have a little break," Mr Dart said.
"We have a 15-year-old daughter we've never had weekends with.
"That hasn't changed, but we'll keep working to get the pub back up and running."
Other venues have offered work to Burwood staff, including the Sunnyside Tavern, 48 Watt St, and Junction Hotel, while the Mary Ellen Hotel has set aside some regular tables for the "Burwood refugees".
The next steps include sourcing a scope of works from builders, meeting with a heritage architect and forensically cleaning the upstairs area.
Building owner John Palmieri said he doesn't intend to change anything about the pub, and to reconstruct it "as it was".
"The pub has always been big part of the Merewether community," he said.
"It was built in 1875 - it's got 150 years coming up.
"We want to protect the legacy. I take that responsibility very seriously."
Mr Palmieri said it had been "a very challenging period", but like Mr Dart, was relieved no one was hurt and commended the work of firefighters on the day.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
