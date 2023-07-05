Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

University of Newcastle welcomes first of its kind Australian Public Service academy

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated July 5 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator Katy Gallagher wants to see a stronger workforce for public service for public servants in the regions. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Senator Katy Gallagher wants to see a stronger workforce for public service for public servants in the regions. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Novocastrians with numerical minds will now be able to work in prominent government positions from the Hunter, thanks to the opening of a new academy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.