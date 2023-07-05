Novocastrians with numerical minds will now be able to work in prominent government positions from the Hunter, thanks to the opening of a new academy.
An Australian Public Service (APS) Academy Campus was opened at the University of Newcastle (UON) on Wednesday, marking the first training ground for federal data jobs outside capital cities.
In an opening speech, Minister for Public Service Katy Gallagher said the academy would help meet increased demand for Australian public servants while allowing people to live in their hometowns.
"Between 79 and 86 per cent of all data and digital positions in 2020-21 were advertised to be Canberra-based," Senator Gallagher said. "We have to look more broadly than Canberra."
Undergraduate students will study at UON while working in entry-level jobs for the APS, strengthening their skillset for graduation.
"This will include roles like paid apprenticeships, cadetships and internships with graduate placements to follow in 2024," Senator Gallagher said.
Roles offered with the APS will vary from one-off internships to three-year placements to suit student needs.
UON Vice Chancellor Alex Zelinsky said the university's 'life ready' philosophy to education would be bolstered by the academy.
"The Hunter has the work force, profile and potential to attract more people for work in the public service," Professor Zelinsky said.
"By combining and focusing our efforts [with the APS], we amplify the benefits for the university and its students.
"It provides [our students] with practical skills that will mean they are more employable and have the opportunity to build connections within their chosen field," he said.
The academy, designed specifically to train public servants, will be expanded to four regional areas including Darwin, Townsville and Launceston.
Australian Public Service Commissioner, Dr Gordon de Brouwer said the Newcastle arm was crucial in shaping a digital-first future.
"Talented [students] will be supported by the APS Data and Digital Professions to build meaningful and rewarding APS careers as they shape a better data and digital future," Dr de Brower said.
The first cohort of students have begun their studies, expected to graduate in 2026.
IN THE NEWS:
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.