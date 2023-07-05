IT'S been a whirlwind week for Georgia Roche, but a fortnight out from the NRLW season the Knights recruit has finally landed in Newcastle to complete the 2023 squad.
The 22-year-old English international only got the green light for her travel visa on Friday, was booked on a flight over the weekend, landed in Australia on Monday, toured club facilities in Broadmeadow on Tuesday and fronted local media on Wednesday.
"I arrived on Monday and yesterday was my first full day. It's a beautiful place and it was nice to come in and meet the girls and get a feel for the environment," Roche said.
"The [Knights] facilities are second to none, some of the best I've seen in the world, so really excited about what's to come."
Roche, a five-eighth set to form a combination with fellow young gun Jesse Southwell, joins the Knights on a five-year deal.
Named the inaugural 'Woman Of Steel' award winner in 2018, Roche will attend but won't play Newcastle's trial against Brisbane at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday (3pm).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
