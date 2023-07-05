One of two southbound lanes remains closed at Gillieston Heights following a three-car accident.
A tow truck is on scene and motorists are being advised to exercise caution and prepare to merge.
Earlier
Emergency services are attending a three vehicle pile-up at Gillieston Heights in Maitland.
According to Live Traffic NSW, the crash occurred at about 5.45pm on Cessnock Road at Redwood Drive.
Heavy traffic conditions are currently being experienced due to the road being closed in a southbound direction.
Emergency services including Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Ambulance Paramedics, and Transport for NSW are on scene.
A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesperson told the Newcastle Herald no persons were trapped in the vehicles.
Officers attached to the NSW Police force are on site directing traffic.
Motorists in the area are advised to exercise caution, allow extra travel time and use an alternative route if possible.
Light vehicles can use diversions on Redwood Drive and Saddlers Drive while heavy vehicles are advised to use the Hunter Expressway, Lovedale Road and Allandale Road.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
