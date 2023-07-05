Knights coach Adam O'Brien hits out at criticism of Bradman Best's Origin selection

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien has hit back at critics who believe that Bradman Best has not earned the right to make his State of Origin debut against Queensland at Accor Stadium on Wednesday night.
The Newcastle centre was a surprise selection in the Blues backline, clinching his first Origin jersey with a hat-trick of tries in Sunday's club-record 66-0 hammering of Canterbury.
Best may have been a bolter in the eyes of many, after the likes of Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane), Matt Burton (Canterbury) and Izack Tago (Penrith) were overlooked.
First-choice superstars Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney) and Tom Trbjoevic (Manly) are injured, along with South Sydney's Campbell Graham, who was part of the Kangaroos squad at the World Cup last year.
Rugby union-bound Joseph Suaalii has been suspended in recent weeks.
Best may have been a bolter, but the 21-year-old's statistics this season stack up favourably alongside any centre in the NRL.
In 16 games, he has scored eight tries, produced 10 try assists and is averaging 142 attacking metres per outing.
O'Brien was disappointed about the lack of respect Best has been shown since his selection but predicted the 21-year-old flyer would use that as motivation.
"The more personal it becomes for Bradman, the better he performs," O'Brien told the Newcastle Herald.
"The media disrespect has now made it personal.
"It's a shame what should have been a great week for Bradman and his family has now become about him defending his selection."
An NRL debutant within weeks of his 18th birthday, Best has bounced back from a host of injuries to play in every game this season.
O'Brien said Best had matured after the incident last year in which he and teammate Enari Tuala were dropped for being late for the team bus in Brisbane. That prompted Best to reassess where his career was heading, and he trained throughout the off-season last year to give himself every opportunity.
"We are all really pleased for him," O'Brien said. "He is a classic example that hard work is the No.1 ingredient to success. His summer was first-class and he's reaping the benefits. He's also an example that young people can make silly mistakes, and as long as you have the right attitude and mindset you can not only learn, but get better. He's done that."
Knights football director Peter Parr, who served as NSW team manager under coach Brad Fittler in the previous five Origin series, rubbished suggestions that Best had been chosen on the strength of one game.
"I can assure you that Bradman's name has been discussed long before this year," Parr said.
"Freddy [Fittler] has coached him in junior teams and is well aware of his ability."
