Seven Days in League: A Real delicate ball-and-all tackle

BEANIE for Brain Cancer Round kicks off with players from Cronulla and St George Illawarra running onto Shark Park sporting the iconic headwear that has become synonymous with Knights legend Mark Hughes.
It's a fantastic initiative, and I was amazed to hear Hughesy reveal in one of his many interviews that the concept has raised more than $25 million for brain-cancer research.
Everyone involved deserves massive kudos, but I reckon it's time to take it to the next level. Instead of players throwing their beanies into the crowd before kick-off, I suggest they should wear them during the entire game. That would surely gain global attention for rugba league and this most worthy of causes.
Any players who took advantage by pulling a beanie down over an opponent's eyes would of course cop 10 in the sin-bin.
REMEMBER last week when Melbourne skipper Christian Welch queried "how did the Knights lose" to a depleted Penrith?
Well maybe now he has a better idea, after the Storm lead 14-0 against the Panthers and proceed to cop a 34-16 pizzling.
The highlight of the game for me is when the video referee mistakes Panthers forward Lindsay Smith with his teammate Zac Hosking.
Joey Johns has a field day with this and suggests that young Zac has inherited the nickname "Mule" from his dad, former Manly and Souths prop David Hosking.
It gets me reflecting on some of the great animal monikers bestowed on rugba league players over the years. We've had Steve "Beaver" Menzies, Graham "Wombat" Eadie, Mark "Piggy" Riddell, Bob "The Bear" O'Reilly, Ian "Chook" Herron, Terry "Baa" Lamb, Mat "The Rat" Rogers, Phil "Spider" Mann, Mick "Crow" Cronin, Gorden "Raging Bull" Tallis and our own Adam "Mad Dog" MacDougall.
The list goes on, but my personal favourite was former Wests Magpies prop Bruce "The Sloth" Gibbs.
In terms of nicknames, he's one of the game's Immortals.
I OVERHEAR a pre-match interview with Tigers coach Tim Sheens before the clash with the Cows in Townsville, and he is asked about their previous encounter, which his team won 66-18 at Leichhardt.
Sheensy replies along the lines of "you never expect to win like that, and you certainly don't want to get beaten by that many".
By half-time, I'm wondering if this is something of a self-fulfilling prophecy.
The Cows proceed to rack up a 74-0 cricket score.
It must be a tad embarrassing for Tiger Tim and his troops, but things could always be worse.
I can remember getting lapped 92-0 in an under-15 rugby union match, which, if I recall correctly, was played over two 20-minute halves.
THE weekend of slaughters continues at ANZ Stadium, where the Knights hand the Bulldogs a 66-0 hammering - the largest victory in Newcastle's history.
At half-time, I can't help noticing Doggies fans booing their players off the field, and I cast my mind back a few years to when Newcastle were in a similar position.
Between 2015 and 2017, the Knights collected three wooden spoons and suffered some horrendous beatings along the way. But in all that time, I never once heard their fans boo the players.
Canterbury coach Cameron Ciraldo tries to remain diplomatic at the post-match press conference when one member of the fourth estate basically implies that the Bulldogs turned it up.
Poor old Ciro. I think his players tried their best ... it's just that they're not very good.
Meanwhile, Herald photographer Jono Carroll alerts me to a picture he has taken at the Real NRL, in which South Newcastle veteran Frank-Paul Nu'uausala is being tackled by two Central rivals.
During his days at the Chooks, they used to call him Frank-Paul the wrecking ball. Jono's photo suggests there could be more than one ball in danger of getting wrecked.
BULLDOGS captain Reed Mahoney is hastily trying to extract his foot from his mouth while performing a backflip after suggesting the club's fans should give up the boos, if not the booze.
"The fans, I feel like they don't have the right to do that - well they do in a way ... for the players and fans, if you don't want to be on the hard road, then hop off the bus," Mahoney declared after the game.
He then has a change of heart, posting on social media that he did not mean to offend diehard Doggies tragics, adding: "We apologise to our loyal fans for our recent performance."
It's a bit sad, really. I reckon he should've doubled down and tossed up: "If you think you can do any better, come and have a game."
NEW Blues centre Bradman Best reveals that he hates the Maroons so much he used to want to "punch on" with Queensland supporters when he was at school.
I bet the other kids were terrified. Bradman was a grown man by the age of 10, and there would have been nobody fast enough to run away from him.
TIGERS coach Tim Sheens reckons "there are still enough games" and he hasn't given up on making the finals. Stranger things have no doubt happened. I'm just struggling to remember them.
