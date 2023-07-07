JETS coach Rob Stanton would love to bring Daniel Penha back to the club but conceded there were a number of obstacles to overcome for that to become a reality.
Stanton, who replaced Arthur Papas 10 days ago, plans to fill one of the three places remaining on the 23-man roster with foreign attacker.
Penha, 24, confirmed last week his departure from Korean club Daegu FC, where he made 11 appearances before rupturing the anterior ligament in his knee.
While in Korea, Penha's wife, Larissa, was diagnosed with cancer and returned to Brazil for treatment.
Penha's move to Korea came after a highly successful loan stint at the Jets, in which the livewire No.10 set the league alight, scoring four goals and providing a competition-best 11 assists.
He finished fifth in the Johnny Warren medal and was rewarded with a starting spot in the A-League All-Stars side against Barcelona.
"Daniel is a great guy and would excite the fans," Stanton said.
"I had him [when assistant coach of] the All-Stars side.
"When you bring a foreigner in they have to either be professional in a defensive area where they lead that or they have to excite the fans.
"Daniel is very exciting.
"Budget would be our biggest issue.
"Nothing is off the table. I would have to work some miracles, but you never know what is around the corner."
Penha turned down a big-money deal from Sydney FC to sign with Daegu.
The Sky Blues and Melbourne City are reportedly interested in the silken-skilled playmaker, along with Western United, who are regarded as the front-runners.
Papas recruited Penha from Brazilian second division outfit Confianca, where he was on loan from parent club Atletico Mineiro.
Stanton is confident that Reno Piscopo, who played alongside Penha in the All-Star game, will provide creativity in the front third.
"We do have Reno as that guy," he said.
The Jets have added emerging talents Jacob Dowse, Clayton Taylor and Lachie Bayliss but are yet to replace Beka Mikeltadze, who scored 19 goals in two seasons and has joined promoted Korean club Gwangju FC.
The Jets are unlikely to have a new striker in place for the Australia Cup qualifier against Melbourne Victory in Darwin on July 17.
"There is every chance that I will go with quite a young squad," Stanton said. "With the short preparation, I have to take into account, who can play where and who has more minutes under their belt. It could be a chance to expose some young players.
"There is also the heat to consider.
"It will definitely be a game-management scenario, manage the pace of the game and where we want to play the game.
"We will go in very underdone. Melbourne Victory will be in a similar situation."
Stanton was impressed with the standard of play in an intraclub game last weekend.
"We went into it with some basic defensive structures," he said. "Next week we will get some more evidence to have a look at. The final week will be more tactical and how we approach the game and win the game.
"I'm trying to make sure we play a style of game that suits the players, not play the way that I think we should play. I'm flexible. You obviously have principles."
I have found a way I believe will suit the players we have within the principle we should be using."
