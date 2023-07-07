Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

A-League soccer: Daniel Penha back on Jets' wish list

By James Gardiner
Updated July 7 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

JETS coach Rob Stanton would love to bring Daniel Penha back to the club but conceded there were a number of obstacles to overcome for that to become a reality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.