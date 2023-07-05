Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

NRL players could ditch media for months amid collective bargaining agreement talks

By Jasper Bruce
Updated July 6 2023 - 7:42am, first published 7:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Players will not do matchday interviews due to the ongoing CBA dispute between the NRL and the RLPA. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)
Players will not do matchday interviews due to the ongoing CBA dispute between the NRL and the RLPA. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)

The NRL's players are prepared to shun game-day media commitments for months and will not rule out further strike action as part of drastic measures the players association hopes will lead to a resolution in protracted collective bargaining agreement talks with the NRL.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.