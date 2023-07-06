THERE was a time when a young Australian band on tour in Europe and the US would be up to their eyeballs in sex, drugs and rock'n'roll.
It was practically a rite of passage. If it all went balls up, who cares? The attitude was - that's what rock bands do.
Mornington Peninsula indie-pop four-piece Teenage Dads aren't interested in rock cliches. Jordan Finlay (vocals, guitar, keyboards), Connor McLaughlin (guitar), Vincent Kinna (drums) and Angus Christie (bass) are living out their dreams, on their terms.
That means adhering to a zero or limited consumption of alcohol on tour.
"To be honest, I probably drink the most, but it is very much about maintaining your health while you're away," Christie says from London after the completion of their UK and Ireland tour.
"You can burn yourself out within three shows into a 15 to 20-day run and then not be able to complete them to the standard you would want, which we feel is disappointing to our fans."
Kinna, who is currently going alcohol free, agrees.
"If people do drink it's maybe the last night of a tour or a show where there's maybe no commitment the day after," Kinna says.
"As Angus said, we're not huge drinkers. Connor [McLaughlin] had a long stint of sobriety and I'm currently sober. It's not just for music, it's obviously for personal reasons, too."
It's not surprising the band of 20-somethings are taking a responsible approach to life on the road. Teenage Dads have a voracious appetite for touring.
They spent most of May and June supporting Sydney's Lime Cordiale in the UK and Europe, before playing another 12 headline shows across the continent.
On Thursday they begin a US tour supporting Lime Cordiale, before they return home to make their Splendour In The Grass debut and kick-start a 30-date Australian tour in support of their new single Speedracer.
You couldn't blame Teenage Dads if they felt burnt out. However, their only complaint is there hasn't been enough gigs.
"We did the first tour with Lime, which was about three weeks, and to be honest, everyone was just itching to play more shows," Kinna says.
"We had too many days off in between. We kept calling it a food safari tour, rather than a music tour, because we were going to nice restaurants instead."
Ever since signing with Chugg Music (Lime Cordiale, Sheppard) - co-owned by veteran promoter Michael Chugg - in 2021, Teenage Dads have been on a steep ascent.
Their second album Club Echo (2021) and EP Midnight Driving (2023) featured jangly hook-laden singles like Piano Girl, Hey, Diego! and Teddy, which produced obvious comparisons to The Strokes and Two Door Cinema Club.
Triple J has subsequently embraced Teenage Dads and they made their Hottest 100 debut in January with Teddy at No.63.
Teenage Dads' sound was honed while jamming together in years 11 and 12, where they'd routinely battle a music teacher for access to the school study room.
"There was one woodwind teacher that sometimes had a class up there and then he'd go into the next room and claim it," Christie says. "He was probably our biggest mortal enemy."
Kinna laughs: "It was like, 'how dare this guy take that away from us while he teaches his classical musicians'."
After releasing their debut EP Wett Weather in 2017, followed by their first album Potpourri Lake in 2018, the onset of the pandemic threatened to derail Teenage Dads just as doors were opening up.
Instead of retreating, the foursome decided to apply their strict work ethic in different ways.
"It very much felt like if you don't adapt you'll fall behind," Kinna says. "So we just wrote a lot of music and stayed as active as we could on socials and it benefited us in the sense we had a lot of music backed up and ready to go for when we could come out."
Teenage Dads play Beer Deluxe, Albury (August 10); Shoalhaven Bowls Club (August 11); Kambri, Canberra (August 12); The Station, Jindabyne (August 16); Main Hall, Wollongong (August 17); Royal Oak Hotel, Launceston (August 25); Tonic Bar, Bendigo (August 31); Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour (September 28); Finnians, Port Macquarie (September 29); Theatre Royal, Castlemaine (October 7); Drifters Wharf, Gosford (October 13); King Street, Newcastle (October 14) and Volta, Ballarat (October 20).
