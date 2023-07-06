A GLOBAL pandemic and a deadly terrorism attack, that murdered 90 music fans at Bataclan Theatre in Paris in 2015, would have destroyed most bands.
But Californian rock band The Eagles Of Death Metal are survivors.
Ever since Jesse Hughes (guitar, vocals) teamed up with Queens Of Stone Age's Josh Homme (drums) in 1998 the duo have been propelled by their love of high octane rock'n'roll.
The Eagles Of Death Metal's hits like Miss Alissa, Wannabe in L.A and I Want You So Hard (Boy's Bad News) have built a rabid following in Australia, and for the first time since 2016, Hughes and his touring band are returning to our country later this month.
The tour includes the first gig at the new King Street band room on July 28.
What do you like doing when you tour Australia? Or is there something you haven't done here that you wanna tick off the bucket list?
Jesse Hughes: "Well, the truth is, I absolutely love Australia. It is the absolute favourite place of mine on earth next to my own home. The very first time I landed in your fine country I was taken by the thought that I was finally with my people.
"One thing I would like to do - that is on my bucket list - is to reenact all the motorcycle scenes from the [1974 Australian outlaw biker] movie Stone."
What can we expect on the new album coming later this year?
"We're proud to reveal that there is much to be expected from the new album. I selected or 'stole' all the songs from this record exclusively from the greatest songs in the world, so technically right out of the gate, this album will be the greatest album ever made.
"If you play the record backwards, it may give you the ingredients to cure cancer. If you play it backwards a second time, the formula for free energy may be extrapolated.
"And, if you play it backwards a third time, a pristine 4K-copy of BMX Bandits with Nicole Kidman can be found."
You're going to be the first act to play the Newcastle's new major music venue at the King Street Hotel. Have you had much experience in breaking in new venues?
"I've had a little experience in breaking in new venues, and on occasion, when I find that I am really attracted or attached to a venue, I wear spooky clothes and a white mask and sing opera, and occasionally kidnap people from the theatre."
Do you hold a special place for Australia in your heart? It seems like Australia adopted The Eagles Of Death Metal from the beginning.
"In all truth, our career began with Australia. I think it's fair to say that there's something far deeper than just a special place in my heart for Australia.
"Some of my dearest and most incredible friends live in your fine country, some of the greatest and most incredible rock 'n' roll experiences of my life took place in your great country.
"My deepest wish is to retire and buy a small place in front of Luna Park, and wake up every morning to the big, smiling mouth."
I saw you guys perform back in the 2000s and it was an electrifying show. Can you describe what it's like being on stage performing this music?
"There is no other feeling on earth like the feeling an artist gets performing live on stage and you feel that electricity from an audience. It's the greatest honour.
"The greatest joy of my life has been the gift I have been given to entertain my friends, and to do it in Australia, is truly divine."
What's it about the relationship you have with Josh [Homme] that works so well as rock'n'roll collaborators?
"Joshua is the best friend I've ever truly had. He is the finest individual I've ever known.
"He is loyal to a fault and the level of integrity that the man possesses is unparalleled. He has never let me down.
"He's never lied to me and he has never been anything but there for me beyond anyone's imagination.
"On top of that he is a musical genius beyond. I love the man with my whole heart. I think these things make our musical relationship very simple and easy."
I was interested to read that you've worked in journalism. What sort of work have you done? How does it compare to being in a band?
"Political and some music journalism, but it was the political side of my journalistic experience that perfectly prepared me for music and the business of rock 'n' roll. The only difference between the two is that one stretches the truth with the written word, and the other stretches the truth with song."
You've been back performing for a couple of years now since COVID. Did the experience make you appreciate what you do even more, and inspire you to keep progressing with music?
"Well, naturally, it caused a greater appreciation of every freedom that I have, but it's simply not programmed into me to allow the bad guys to win.
"Whoever the bad guys may be, I just can't let it happen. If that were the case I never would've gotten back on stage after Paris.
As I see it, if monstrous bloodthirsty terrorists aren't going to keep me from rock 'n' roll, neither are a bunch of overbearing despotic, political leaders and influencers.
"I live by the motto, 'stay horny' and so far, it's working out great."
The Eagles Of Death Metal play King Street Bandroom on July 28.
