Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes on Australia, Josh Homme and BMX Bandits

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
July 6 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Frontman and guitarist Jesse Hughes and bassist Jennie Lee are preparing to fly into town for The Eagles Of Death Metal's first Australian tour since 2016. Picture supplied
Frontman and guitarist Jesse Hughes and bassist Jennie Lee are preparing to fly into town for The Eagles Of Death Metal's first Australian tour since 2016. Picture supplied

A GLOBAL pandemic and a deadly terrorism attack, that murdered 90 music fans at Bataclan Theatre in Paris in 2015, would have destroyed most bands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.