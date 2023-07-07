Newcastle Herald
Investigation

Greater Bank's $100m digital transformation project fails to deliver four months after being sold as crucial in $20b Newcastle Permanent merger

By Donna Page
July 8 2023 - 5:00am
NGM Groups chairman Wayne Russell and deputy chair Jeff Eather.
IT was one of the key selling points to encourage voters to support the $20 billion merger of Newcastle Permanent and the Greater Bank last year.

