'Reimagining the skyline' in developers' marketing schtick translates to 'forever nightmare' for Newcastle residents and visitors

By Brian Ladd
July 7 2023 - 9:30am
An architectural render of the proposed Kingston apartment building on the corner of Newcomen and King streets.
PUBLIC submissions to the City of Newcastle (CN) concerning the development application (DA) on exhibition for stages three and four of the East End Newcastle project close on Tuesday, July 18.

Local News

