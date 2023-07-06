The Northern Hawks will be without veteran playmaker Scott Briggs for the rest of the Newcastle Rugby League season following his five-match suspension.
Fronting the judiciary on Wednesday night, Briggs was given three games for contrary conduct and two games for striking after receiving separate charges from Saturday's loss at Cessnock.
Only four rounds remain this year and the Hawks, sitting 10th on the ladder and 10 points outside the top five, can't make the 2023 finals series.
Northern, who were promoted to first grade after a reserves premiership in 2022, host Wyong on Sunday before meetings with Maitland, Macquarie and Souths.
Northern teammates Paul Roberts and Aaron Brydon entered early guilty pleas this week.
Roberts won't be free to play again until the last round, copping three matches for a reckless high tackle, while Brydon (dangerous throw) escaped with a warning.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.