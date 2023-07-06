Newcastle Herald
Central Coast clubs Wyong, The Entrance invited to join Newcastle Rugby League under-19 competition in 2024

July 6 2023 - 1:00pm
Wyong playing Newcastle RL in 2020. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Wyong and The Entrance could both feature in Newcastle Rugby League's under-19 competition next year.

