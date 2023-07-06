Wyong and The Entrance could both feature in Newcastle Rugby League's under-19 competition next year.
The Central Coast clubs, who play first grade together in Newcastle RL, have been invited to enter the age group.
Six of nine district sides make up Newcastle RL under 19s at the moment with Northern Hawks withdrawing earlier in the season while Central and Macquarie didn't enter for 2023.
Thursday's announcement also entailed broader change for the sport regionally.
A second-tier under 19s will be created in 2024, melding current Central Coast (under-19) and Newcastle-Maitland (under-18.5) competitions.
'Player numbers, and as a result, team numbers in the under 18s and under 19s highest age group is an issue in all regions," Newcastle RL general manager Adam Devich said.
"So to combine the competitions, Central Coast under 19s and the Newcastle under 18.5s, and to give the Central Coast Denton Engineering clubs the opportunity to play in the Newcastle Rugby League under 19s competition, gives all players at that age across the Hunter and Central Coast regions an opportunity to play the level that best suits them in competitions that are sustainable."
Wyong and The Entrance don't field reserve-grade teams in Newcastle RL.
Central Coast's first-grade competition features eight clubs this year - Wyong, The Entrance, Kincumber, Toukley, Terrigal, Erina, Berkeley Vale and Woy Woy.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
