Baby, it comes at a cost: why our national fertility keeps on falling

IN common with other advanced nations, Australia's fertility rate, or net reproduction rate (NRR), is in long-term decline. In 1960, the rate was 3.5 children per woman in her lifetime; today it's down to 1.58 per woman, well below the replacement rate of 2.1 children per woman. In Melbourne, the rate was down further, to 0.66 in 2021.
Admittedly COVID was a factor here but, even so, I believe the NRR is down so low in most metropolitan areas because houses are no longer affordable. The Hunter's NRR is 1.9, still below the magic 2.1.
It is expensive following your biological urges and bringing up a child in Australia. A Choosi Cost of Kids Report in 2023 estimated the annual average cost of bringing up a child in Australia to be $12,823 a household. The cost of housing is the number one factor that has caused this decline in NRR. Other factors are the cost of child-minding and job insecurity. When couples finally get their financial affairs in order by the age of 35 and try for a family, women have few fertile years remaining and men's fertility is reduced because of dietary and environmental factors. IVF treatment is expensive and not for everyone.
Despite declining NRR, Australia will not experience the population decline of other nations such as South Korea, China and Japan. This is because Australia is a destination country for migrants. So, over the next 40 years, Australia's population is expected to grow and will become younger to the extent that its migrant intake consists of younger families. Nevertheless, overall, the population is expected to age. This will present a dilemma for policy-makers. Do governments bow to the grey vote, and give the elderly cheaper medical treatments and nursing homes, or do they support younger Australians who, after all, are the ones who will be supporting the elderly?
ON Sunday, Paul Brereton, the head of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NAC), said that even before opening its doors for the first time on Monday, about 44 referrals had been lodged for the watchdog's consideration. It's a situation that should raise real concerns for the Australian people.
If even only one eighth of those 44 referrals were considered by the NAC as sufficiently substantive to be investigated, we must surely have been asleep at the wheel or too ready to accept that 'given the chance, most people would do it' as an excuse when corruption claims were made.
Commissioner Brereton has indicated the NAC would not accept on face value alone any politically-oriented referrals to be sufficiently worthy of action. This principle, if applied, will serve the nation well.
The battle against opponents within and outside of politics to create the NAC was too hard fought to allow political skulduggery to hinder its valuable work.
YOUR correspondent (Short Takes, 5/7), would "like to believe that most Indigenous people have simply just moved on" and that "most are up to date with technology and pulling their weight in modern society". This demonstrates an abysmal ignorance of the true lives of the vast majority of our First Nations peoples, who live in appalling conditions in neglected, underserviced and overpoliced communities.
It is true that many First Nations Australians have achieved enviable academic and professional qualifications, despite the odds stacked against them, and are living comfortable lives. But they are in the minority and, despite their seeming assimilation, still suffer from racism, patronising and the need to constantly justify their innate need to remain part of their own communities (which, not too many years ago, would have been prohibited by the white settler's law).
As for his comment that welcome to country and smoking ceremonies have "kicked off to promote the Voice"; these ceremonies have been presented since 1976, to show guests they are welcome on traditional First Nations country.
Finally, he proposes that it's time for "the Labor government and those who dwell on tradition" to move on. Yes, let's do that. Let's do away with Christmas, and Easter, and the Catholic communion rite, and Anzac Day, and Australia Day (not because it offends some First Nations Australians but because it's, well, just tradition). Let's stop singing the national anthem.
I'm sure your correspondent could think of many other traditions that we should abandon so we can "move on".
DON Owers ("One voice? We're more than that", Letters 3/7) is quick to put dirt on the media, the federal opposition, and others for poor polling in support of the Voice. Can he not accept that rational, thinking people do not support it because they reckon it's a bad idea? On first principles, you do not give a small minority any access to government decision-making greater than a much bigger majority's. See how well the oligarchs help manage Russia, and how the black majority in South Africa felt under apartheid?
I BELIEVE the Voice will be a toothless tiger, dependent on the predisposition of successive governments to listen and modify its form. Are the Aboriginal representatives going to have tea, with scones and jam, at Kirribilli House with the PM or act through a modified Indigenous Affairs Ministry; a ministry that has historically had good intentions but a poor track record with regard to country and remote populations?
The problem of city-centric policies for all Australians in country and remote areas has been endemic in governments. It would be a shame to lose constitution recognition of the First Nations people and their culture because of a Voice that will be much or the same, tarted up in name only. I guess we could say at least there will be recognition with a "yes" vote, but gone are the days when I would blindly trust a voice that says; "She'll be right mate, I just have to figure out the details - leave it with me." I would think that a Voice representation through an Australian Aboriginal political party would be more useful and act through the current political system from within that same system.
AT the same time as Linda Burney was denigrating "Trump-style politics" in regards to the Voice, another part of the government was embarrassing themselves internationally by playing silly-buggers with Donald Trump Jr's visa. Heaven forbid a conservative might say something our lefties might not like. In my opinion, the level of antagonism in this country towards all things Trump is absurd.
IT is with profound sadness that I hear of the death of a 20-year-old worker on the building site of the extensions to the John Hunter Hospital ("Hospital tragedy", Newcastle Herald 6/7). I hope that a thorough examination can help make this job site, and all others, safer.
CARL Stevenson (Short Takes, 5/7) states "Maybe it's time the Labor government and those who dwell on tradition ... simply just moved on". Should we also move on from other Aussie traditions such as mateship, helping those in need, eating meat pies etc? Given he also says "nothing is gained from a sad and sorry story", should we also abandon the traditional remembrance of Anzac Day? Or should we, instead, consider changing our constitution so it recognises the first inhabitants by indicating respect for their advice and views on matters that concern them - in the context of this being advice, not decision-making?
CARL Stevenson (Short Takes, 5/7), I was saddened to read your comments referring to "stone-age civilisation", "those who have succeeded from nothing to something instead of blowing smoke" and "tradition" regarding Indigenous matters. I hope most Australians, whether voting "yes" or "no", have a more informed view of our Indigenous brothers and sisters' culture.
I WOULD like to know when they are going to build power-producing windmills. The parts have been sitting on the old BHP site for at least four months. Electricity prices are going up, they're shutting power stations. I can't see any logic. Why not build them, then close power stations? Very poor planning in this instance.
IN reply to Darryl Stevenson ("Voice can change lives for better", Letters, 5/7), I would like to correct his alternative facts about the 2017 Equal Marriage Referendum, which in reality was just a non-compulsory popular vote and had nothing to do with the Australian constitution, which is what the Voice is dealing with.
THE burning of coal and natural gas to produce energy has been proven as a prime cause of human-induced climate change, which is causing widespread misery to millions of people across the world. Australia is the second-largest exporter of coal in the world and is up with world leaders as an exporter of liquefied natural gas. I wonder how long our federal government can continue to ignore this disgraceful situation?
SO-CALLED Bazball has been found out by Australia, and it obviously has a reverse swing. Consider this: after two Tests, Australia faced 654 more balls to score 45 more runs than England while losing the same number of wickets. With an ageing bowling attack, that means England have already bowled 110 more overs than Australia in two Tests. We'll reap the rewards, and the Ashes will remain with Australia.
