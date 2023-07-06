Baby, it comes at a cost: why our national fertility keeps on falling

The problem of city-centric policies for all Australians in country and remote areas has been endemic in governments. It would be a shame to lose constitution recognition of the First Nations people and their culture because of a Voice that will be much or the same, tarted up in name only. I guess we could say at least there will be recognition with a "yes" vote, but gone are the days when I would blindly trust a voice that says; "She'll be right mate, I just have to figure out the details - leave it with me." I would think that a Voice representation through an Australian Aboriginal political party would be more useful and act through the current political system from within that same system.