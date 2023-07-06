Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes July 7 2023

By Letters to the Editor
July 7 2023 - 4:30am
Baby, it comes at a cost: why our national fertility keeps on falling
IN common with other advanced nations, Australia's fertility rate, or net reproduction rate (NRR), is in long-term decline. In 1960, the rate was 3.5 children per woman in her lifetime; today it's down to 1.58 per woman, well below the replacement rate of 2.1 children per woman. In Melbourne, the rate was down further, to 0.66 in 2021.

