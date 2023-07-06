BRICKS, rolling pins and rubber chickens will be hurled during a competitive showdown and community fun day set to draw a crowd of thousands to Stroud.
"It's a bit of a quirky event," committee president Karen Hutchinson said.
The Stroud Brick Throwing and Rolling Pin competition will be held at the town's showground, about an hour north of Newcastle, on Saturday, July 8.
The event is expected to more than triple the population of the small community of about 700 for the day, with organisers planning on between 2500 and 3000 people rolling in.
A street parade themed 'shine bright like a diamond' will kick off about 10am, while the competitive brick throwing will start about 11.30am.
There'll be more than 50 stalls, activities and a concert in the evening featuring Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley.
It's not all fun and games though, with a serious international competition underpinning the festivities.
The brick throwing competition started in the 1960s between Stroud in England, Australia, the USA and Canada, which were all home to brickworks.
Stroud NSW has kept at the competition the longest, but England fired up its event again a few years ago and will be held on July 15.
Organisers will compare results over the phone afterwards.
"It's competitive, particularly with what's just happened in England with the cricket," Ms Hutchinson said.
"Some of the guys have very serious looks hurtling the brick and it's just sometimes hilarious watching the rolling pin land any which way."
She said the world record toss stood at 43 metres for a brick and 48 metres for a rolling pin.
She thanked the event's sponsors and organisers.
Tickets can be bought online or at the Stroud Showground gate on the day.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.