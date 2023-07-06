Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Stroud Australia's brick throwing and rolling pin competition to draw crowd of thousands

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
July 6 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The event in Stroud in 2017. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers
The event in Stroud in 2017. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

BRICKS, rolling pins and rubber chickens will be hurled during a competitive showdown and community fun day set to draw a crowd of thousands to Stroud.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.