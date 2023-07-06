Charlestown Azzurri search for State Cup boost after NPL slide

Charlestown women's coach Niko Papaspiropoulos will look at the weekend's State Cup as a chance for his squad to refocus and get their NPL season back on track.
Azzurri last year won the cup - the club's first senior women's trophy - and they start their defence against Adamstown on Friday (6.50pm). They play Swansea (8am) and the NNSWF Indigenous side on Saturday (1pm), and Coffs City on Sunday (10.30am) in the tournament at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.
After a draw then three losses in the NPL, fourth-placed Charlestown (28 points) have fallen behind Broadmeadow (38), Olympic (36) and Maitland (34). They are clear of New Lambton (22) and Adamstown (20) with five rounds to go.
Papaspiropoulos said his squad were out to win the cup again but also reset for the league.
"The results the last couple of weeks haven't been great and everyone is disappointed in that," he said.
"But I think a break from NPL football isn't a bad thing. I think the state cup could be a blessing in disguise for us to refocus. It's about not getting ahead of ourselves. We just need to focus on our next game, stay disciplined and get our rhythm."
"We had a very positive training session on Tuesday and a conversation just to reset the squad, mentally adjust and refocus.
"It's not our ability that's let us down. Just more how we've shown up in a couple of games, and our errors in key moments.
"You have rough patches in competitions, so it's up to us now as a squad to dig in mentally and finish strong.
"Everyone is focused and committed to turn it around and I'm quite confident that the girls will have a good back-end to the season and we'll do well."
He said Brianna Williams was unavailable for the tournament and Nikki Jones, who returned to training this week from a calf injury, would play limited games.
Otherwise, Azzurri had a full squad to choose from.
"It's an opportunity to include a lot more reserve grade players and we've got one or two under 17s who have been performing well and playing up, and we want to give them a chance," he said.
"But we've got plenty of experience and a strong reserve grade squad as well, so we've got a good mix.
"Regardless of how the cup is perceived in general, we're in it and if we're going to play, we play to win.
"Irrespective of what squad we take in, we want to win every game we play in and the girls are keen for a good week.
"They spend a lot of time together between games, so it's also a bit of a team bonding experience as well, which is nice.
"It's a different experience and I know it can be tricky, because it's close to finals football, but we'll still do our best to manage the squad and not risk injuries."
