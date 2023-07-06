GEORGIA Roche wants to "fly that English flag" during her time in NRLW.
The Knights recruit says an opportunity to represent her country in Australia's top-flight competition remains forefront of mind.
A fortnight out from NRLW kicking off, women's World Cup playmaker Roche feels like her experience in Newcastle until the end of 2027 may have benefits beyond simply an individual level.
"Just playing the game, it's a fast-paced game [NRLW], but I think as well as that it's taking what I learn here back to England, back into international camp. A lot of girls will benefit from that back home," Roche said.
"Just flying that English flag and letting Australia know there is a lot of talent in England and it's worth looking into. Obviously, that's one thing I'm massive for.
"There's two other girls [Fran Goldthorp at Cowboys, Hollie-Mae Dodd at Raiders] who are out here now, two of the best players we've got in England. I'm sure they will be looking to do the same, fly that English flag and definitely put us out there."
Newcastle kick starts an NRLW premiership defence against the Dragons at home on July 22 and Roche, initially delayed by travel-visa issues, was unfazed by a short preparation.
"You've just got to take these things in your stride," she said.
Roche was raised in a rugby league family and described playing for hometown Leeds and Tests for England as "proud" moments. The 2018 'Woman of Steel' previously had club stints at Castleford and Featherstone.
"A couple of years ago I took a year out to play soccer and I realised it was probably the worst decision of my life," she said.
"I decided to come back, I missed the physicality of rugby league ... it was on the rise and I knew it was now or never, if I wanted to be everything I always I dreamed of as a young girl I've got to work hard now."
Five-eighth Roche, 22, is poised to play alongside local talent Jesse Southwell, 18, and form a halves partnership at Newcastle with the combined age of just 40.
Knights fullback Tamika Upton, also on a five-year deal, was another on Roche's radar.
"She [Southwell] is electric. I watched a few of her games last year and watched Origin the last few weeks. She has a very experienced persona for her young age," Roche said.
"She's one I'm looking forward to hopefully playing alongside as well as Tamika Upton, who is easily the best fullback in the world."
Roche won't play but will attend Newcastle's one-and-only NRLW trial against Brisbane at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday (3pm).
Knights coach Ron Griffiths said star trio Caitlan Johnston (knee), Yasmin Clydsdale and Hannah Southwell won't feature this weekend while development pair Evie Jones (NSW) and Jacinta Carter (Queensland) are away with under-19 Origin commitments.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
