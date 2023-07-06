A Wallsend man arrested as part of an investigation into online grooming has made a failed bid for bail in Newcastle Local Court.
Stephen Barry Bush, 64, appeared in court on Thursday afternoon charged with using a carriage service to procure a child under the age of 16 years for sexual activity.
He did not enter a plea but made an application for bail, which was refused by Magistrate Ian Cheetham.
Detectives from the State Crime Command's Sex Crimes Squad began engaging online with Mr Bush in July, who they will allege was using a social media platform to approach and groom young boys.
Following subsequent inquiries, detectives attended a service station at Wallsend about 9am on Thursday where they arrested Mr Bush.
A short time later, officers searched a home at Wallsend and seized a number of electronic devices.
The items were seized to undergo further forensic examination.
Mr Bush was taken to Waratah police station where he was charged with using a carriage service to procure a child under the age of 16 years for sexual activity.
He will next appear in Newcastle Local Court on August 30.
Strike Force Trawler is an ongoing investigation by Sex Crimes Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit (CEIU) into the sexual abuse and exploitation of children facilitated through the internet and related telecommunications devices.
Inquiries under Strike Force Trawler continue.
Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
