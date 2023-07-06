Trainer Harry Sarkis keen to beat the blues at The Gardens

Abermain trainer Harry Sarkis believes Zenani is the best of his three chances to beat a box four draw at The Gardens on Friday.
Sarkis, who enjoyed a breakthrough win for Loose Zeus at Wentworth Park on Wednesday night, has four runners on the 12-race program and three have the squeeze box in four.
Prince Jewels has box eight in the race two 515m maiden, while Know Juan (race four), Zenani (nine) and Wrong Juan (10) all have the blue rug. Hazel The Weapon also had the four in race two but is out after winning a maiden at Gosford on Tuesday.
"It's nothing new for me to draw the middle there," Sarkis quipped. "It's an omen, the Blues are going to win next week [in Origin III].
"Zenani would be my best. She has trialled well there and she's a good, handy bitch.
"But they are all going good but just with no luck.
"A couple of them are only small dogs and they don't take getting knocked around. They have to get clear."
Meanwhile, Loose Zeus heads back to Wentworth Park on Saturday night after his first win there in 17 tries on Wednesday. He was only fairly away and showed strength late to battle to the lead on the home bend.
"It's been a nightmare trying to win one down there," Sarkis said. "He's the fastest dog in my kennels and he finally got up.
"He'll go through the grades and there's some feature races coming up soon I'll be putting him in. He's capable of winning a big race."
It was announced on Thursday that meetings scheduled for Taree for the next two Wednesdays have been moved to The Gardens.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.