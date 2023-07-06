Always Be Chaps to relish trailing run at Newcastle

Maitland trainer-driver Mitch Chapple expects Always Be Chaps to appreciate a second-line start when he contests the NSW Bred 2YO heat Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.
Always Be Chaps broke through for a maiden win at the track last week in a two-year-old race. That came after a host of trials, a third on debut at Newcastle in February, then a distant last at Menangle in the group 3 Sapling Stakes when he broke in the score-up then overraced.
Three more trials followed before last week's effort to lead from a wide draw and win by 2.3m in 1:58:2.
He faces a tougher task on Friday but Chapple believed the pegs draw on the back row could help Always Be Chaps, if he then gained a suitable run.
"He's always had ability, but he's just been a big, dumb two-year-old and didn't know what to do," Chapple said. "We went to Menangle under the big lights and he didn't know how to handle it and just got it all wrong, but he did everything right on Friday night.
"As soon as he finds the front, he doesn't know what to do. But being off the second line this week will actually be really good for him, so hopefully it's the same result.
"He trails really well and is a completely different horse following speed, so hopefully we get a bit of luck."
Chapple bought and syndicated the colt among family and friends after it was passed in at yearling sales.
At Tamworth on Thursday, Cessnock trainer Clayton Harmey's Bettor Cheer backed up a breakthrough win at Newcastle last week with victory in the Starmaker 3YO Classic.
The Kiwi import was strongest down the straight for a 3.3 metres win, his second in three Australian starts.
Also on the program, Louth Park trainer Darren Elder had a double with Brigadiers Son and Bettor Keep Rocking.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
