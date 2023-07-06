Newcastle Herald
Always Be Chaps to relish trailing run at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
July 7 2023 - 6:00am
Mitch Chapple. Picture Racing at Club Menangle Trackside
Maitland trainer-driver Mitch Chapple expects Always Be Chaps to appreciate a second-line start when he contests the NSW Bred 2YO heat Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.

