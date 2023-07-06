Morgan Cibilic and Jackson Baker bow out in last 16 at Ballito Pro

Morgan Cibilic's run at the Ballito Pro in South Africa came to an end at the hands of a late perfect ride from West Australian goofy-footer Jacob Willcox on Thursday (AEST) in the round of 16.
The Merewether natural-footer, who was 10th on the second-tier Challenger Series rankings after two of six events, looked set to make the quarter-finals when he led Willcox 17.07 to 14.67 on best two-wave totals into the last eight minutes.
Needing an 8.41, the CS leader found a deep barrel and powerful finishing turn to earn a 10-pointer with three minutes to go and win 18.67 to 17.07.
The result is a blow for Cibilic who is on the qualification line for a return to the Championship Tour in 2024. The top 10 at the end of the CS make the elite tour.
Cibilic had earned an 8.9 five minutes earlier with a shorter tube ride to take the lead after trailing for most of the heat.
Willcox struck first in the contest, gaining an 8.67 for a two-turn combination on a quality wave.
Former world No.5 Cibilic replied three minutes later with three carves and a snap finish for an 8.17, but Willcox fired straight back with a 5.83. It left Cibilic hunting a 6.34, which he easily beat with his barrel before Willcox had the final say.
Clubmate Jackson Baker later went down to American Nolan Rapoza in his round of 16 heat 13.9 to 10.1.
Rapoza secured an 8.23 to lead into the final 10 minutes from two big backhand hits on a cracking wave. Baker was equal sixth on the CS before the event.
In the women's contest, Merewether's Philippa Anderson was eliminated in the round of 48 and Newcastle-based South African Sarah Baum was facing Ellie Harrison in the last 16.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
