Funeral for Tori Cowburn to be held in Singleton after Hunter Valley bus crash

July 6 2023 - 7:00pm
The life of Tori Cowburn will be celebrated at a funeral service in Singleton on Friday. Picture from Facebook
TORI Cowburn will be remembered by loved ones at a funeral in Singleton on Friday, after she lost her life in the Hunter Valley bus tragedy.

