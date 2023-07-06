TORI Cowburn will be remembered by loved ones at a funeral in Singleton on Friday, after she lost her life in the Hunter Valley bus tragedy.
Family and friends will gather to farewell Tori during a service at All Saints' Anglican Church on Bishopgate Street at 11am on July 7.
The Singleton woman was a much-loved daughter, sister, friend, mother to two 'fur babies', and member of the Roosters AFL club.
Those paying tribute to Tori at her funeral are welcome to make donations to Rotary's Hunter Valley Bus Crash Tragedy Fund in lieu of flowers.
The funeral will be livestreamed for those who cannot make it to the service.
Words of heartbreak, love and support for Tori's family were posted online as her family, friends, teammates and the Singleton community grappled with the loss.
"There are no words to describe the loss of this beautiful woman. Our neighbourhood is just not the same without your beautiful smile and friendly wave," Linda Butler wrote.
"Words cannot express the sadness we feel for ... your family at the loss of beautiful bubbly Tori. We hope wonderful memories of her and the care around you will help ease your sadness and pain as time goes on," Lyn MacBain posted.
"Hold onto your memories to get you through this sad time," Elaine Thomas said.
Tori and nine others were killed when a bus carrying wedding guests from Wandin Estate to Singleton rolled on Wine Country Drive at Greta on the night of June 11.
The funeral follows those already held for Angus Craig, Dr Rebecca Mullen, Andrew and Lynan Scott, Kane Symons, and Zach Bray.
The lives of Singleton mother and daughter Nadene and Kyah McBride will be celebrated at an 11am service on July 10 at the homeground of the Roosters AFL club, Rose Point Park.
Guests are encouraged to wear Roosters or Adelaide Crows team colours in their honour.
Their service will also be livestreamed for those who cannot make it, and donations to the Rotary's Hunter Valley fund are also welcomed in lieu of flowers.
The fund has already raised more than $1 million for those affected by the bus crash.
The money, which is already being rolled out, is supporting the 25 survivors, the families of the 10 people who died, and four "traumatised" wedding guests who were in a car following the bus and helped save lives at the confronting scene.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.