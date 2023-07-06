The filmmaker, Jahvis Loveday, drew the eucalyptus smoke over himself and breathed deeply. On a day full of happy surprises, the cleansing ceremony at Murrook helped him find his centre again.
"It has been great," he said moments after winning the Indigenous Storytellers Scholarship worth $10,000, "It has been a weird day but I'm stoked. It has all kind of clicked and come together and being out here with all the mob; it feels good."
At 22, Loveday already has a long list of credits to his name. In 2020, he was named the Best Young Australian Filmmaker, and took out the best film and audience choice awards at Flickerfest's All Shorts 2021. His film BAMA was selected to represent Australian cinema at the Dubai World Expo in the same year.
But when asked what inspired him to get behind the camera, he defers.
"Look, Maths and Photography were on the same line at school," he jokes, "I chose Photography."
The Northern Rivers creative, with links to the Dyirbal speakers of Far North Queensland, was among nine finalists selected from nearly 100 cross-disciplinary creatives vying for the scholarship, provided by Greater Bank and Facon magazine, which offers guidance from industry-established Indigenous mentors, access to the Murrook Cultural Centre, and $10,000 toward the chosen artist's pursuit.
Film mentor Matt Field said the scholarship brought First Nations voices to light at a time when understanding culture was moving with urgency into the public consciousness.
"I think what's happening as a nation is that we are acknowledging that our First Nations creatives can tell these beautiful stories that can help us as a country, no matter what our background is," he said, "That is so important."
Loveday, who grew up surrounded by creative siblings, was drawn to filmmaking, capturing family moments as a teenager. His awarded oeuvre is centred on telling stories of family connection and the tensions of close relationships.
"I mean, for me, film is just my yarn," he said, "It doesn't matter what the format as, as long as you're telling your story. For (me), it directly relates to my health and wellbeing; being able to express who I am."
His most recent film, Djalbuyan Nahra, developed by his production company Something Deadly - toward which he will direct his scholarship win - is inspired by his younger sister who lived for eight years with her father after their mother passed away, and explores the tensions of returning home to her culture and country.
Mentor and Indigenous model Samantha Harris, who appeared on the cover of Facon magazine's scholarship issue, said the opportunity to guide the next generation of First Nations voices was a special honour.
"It's so important to share culture," she said, "And these finalists are sharing their culture through many different avenues. To come together and share stories and see what others are doing - I think it makes our culture richer."
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.