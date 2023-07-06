Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

HSU members, families urge government to be clear on future of Wallsend Aged Care Centre

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated July 6 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An emotional Colin Brodie wants to see public Wallsend Aged Care Centre remain open for people like his son, Ben. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
An emotional Colin Brodie wants to see public Wallsend Aged Care Centre remain open for people like his son, Ben. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

When Colin Brodie's son was in his early 20s, he suffered a massive brain injury that left him severely disabled with high-care needs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.