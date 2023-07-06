Newcastle Herald
Dreampath provides job opportunities for indigenous people in the Hunter Valley mining sector

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated July 6 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 5:30pm
Dreampath opens Hunter Valley branch with 'elite' mining truck simulator
Dreampath opens Hunter Valley branch with 'elite' mining truck simulator

Coinciding with NAIDOC Week in a move to close the gap and provide employment opportunities for First Nations Australians, Dreampath launched its new Hunter Valley branch near Muswellbrook on Tuesday, July 4.

