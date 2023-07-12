A stylish new food and wine pairing experience kicks off in the Hunter Valley on Friday.
It's called On Cloud Wine and it's taking place at the Wild Ren Wines cellar door in Pokolbin.
The collaboration is the brainchild of three local women in business: Renee Burton from Wild Ren Wines, Nicole Lawrence from luxury tablescape styling business, TaBelle, and pastry chef Angela Davita from Gigi & Chix Bonbon.
The five-course food and wine pairing experience is tailored for groups of between four and eight guests looking for an "Instagrammable" moment to share with family and friends.
Guest will enjoy a Wild Ren Wines sparkling rosé on arrival followed by a selection of white and red wines paired with savoury and sweet Gigi & Chix Bonbon dishes and, to finish, a Wild Ren botanical gin.
"It is wonderful to be able to showcase our wines in such a gorgeous setting created by TaBelle," Burton said. She launched Wild Ren Wines in late 2021 with a focus on shiraz, chardonnay, semillon and pinot gris.
"Guests will love settling in and enjoying this exclusive tasting at our cellar door, where style meets delicious food and wine."
TaBelle has curated a dreamy tablescape for guests at the cellar door with a colour palette of brass, white and natural tones, and featuring luxury homeware brands such as Homu, Flou, Songbird Silk and Oaklab.
"I am a huge fan of Wild Ren Wines and have always loved Renee's stylish cellar door in Pokolbin," Lawrence said.
"TaBelle is a bespoke in-home and event styling service in Newcastle that I started earlier this year, as I have always believed that food and wine tastes better on a beautifully styled table."
On Cloud Wine kicks off on Friday, July 14, and will run each Thursday to Sunday until the end of August. Tickets cost $65 per person and bookings are advised at wrenwines.com.au.
Customers asked for more heat and Mad Mex listened. Spicy Yucatan Chicken has returned to the winter menu for a limited time. The fan favourite is a blend of Mad Mex Chipotle Marinade and Yucatan Spice Mix and gets its bright red colour from achiote spice. It's available to order in a taco, burrito, bowl and so on until September 30 at Mad Mex in Cameron Park and Westfield Kotara.
The inaugural Hamilton Night Noodle Markets took place over two nights last week and attracted a big crowd. Hamilton Business Association chair and organiser Reece Hignell said it was "overly successful" and would "100 per cent" be returning in 2024.
Saturday's Nash & Dash Markets at Mayfield Bowling Club has a definite "eat street" vibe going on. From 9am to 1pm you'll be able to choose from vendors including Sapori at Tailors, Avo Toast, KAVIA (Korean), The Coffee Cart Co, Fikzok Gozleme, Floss & Snow (snow cones and fairy floss), and Nanny K's (cupcakes and sweet treats).
Some local venues are celebrating Christmas in July this month, including the following.
Lake Macquarie Tavern: Every Sunday in July, lunch and dinner, two courses for $22, three courses for $29. Spiced pumpkin and maple soup, prawn cocktail, roast turkey, glazed ham, brandy custard pudding.
Cafe Deore, Mount Hutton: Roast $19.90, roast with pudding $29.90 (daily for lunch, dinner on Thursday only).
Babbingtons Bar and Grill, Charlestown: A one, two or three-course lunch inspired by Christmas flavours. Daily.
The Lemon Grove Hotel, Wallsend: A family-style roast dinner on Wednesday, July 26, with an ugly sweater competition, raffles and more.
Mayfield West Bowling Club: A two-course festive dinner on Saturday, July 29, with a glass of bubbly on arrival, a grazing table and more. Tickets $40 per person.
Bocados Spanish Kitchen, Newcastle: A seven-course Spanish Christmas in July lunch on July 23 with Briar Ridge wines and winemaker Alex Beckett. Tickets $159 per person, purchase online at bocadosspanishkitchen.com.au.
The Hunter Valley's Sutton Estate has an "escape room" with a difference. A chocolate escape room. For those not in the know, an "escape room" involves groups attempting to find clues and solve a series of puzzles before time runs out. Sutton Estate's escape room is based on this premise: Willy Wonka (of chocolate factory fame) actually released six golden tickets and one has been missing for years. It's up to you to find it. And yes, one of the activities requires you to taste chocolate. Details at suttonestate.com.au.
Newcastle's Oh My Papa has a special weekend lunch deal. Every Saturday and Sunday, noon to 3pm, pay $40 and receive a selection of popular yum cha and yakitori dishes, plus cocktails for $16.
Maitland, a Susuru frozen ramen drop is coming for you on Saturday, July 29 (delivery time between 11am and 5pm). Visit maitland.susuru.com.au and place your order by 3pm on July 26.
Head to The Criterion at Carrington on Saturday for "Bottomless Brunch at The Cri". It's a two-hour bottomless service of wine, beer and Bloody Marys as well as a share-style food menu. Tickets $75.
Chiefly De Gallo is closing its 177 King Street, Newcastle, store in October. Chiefly West on Stewart Avenue in Newcastle West will remain open.
DiRoma Pizzeria at Merewether is launching a second store this Sunday at New Lambton. Head to 52 Orchardtown Road from 4pm to 6pm on July 16 for free pizza and pasta tasting.
Glaze Cafe + Bar is hosting a launch party this week at 4/472 The Esplanade, Warners Bay. On Friday there's free coffee on offer and on Sunday there will be live music, face painting and balloons. It's open from 5.30am weekdays and 6am on weekends.
