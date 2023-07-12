The Hunter Valley's Sutton Estate has an "escape room" with a difference. A chocolate escape room. For those not in the know, an "escape room" involves groups attempting to find clues and solve a series of puzzles before time runs out. Sutton Estate's escape room is based on this premise: Willy Wonka (of chocolate factory fame) actually released six golden tickets and one has been missing for years. It's up to you to find it. And yes, one of the activities requires you to taste chocolate. Details at suttonestate.com.au.