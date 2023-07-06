Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Kurri Kurri president Shaun Collingwood hopes new coach Rip Taylor can help turn the Newcastle Rugby League club around

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
July 7 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rip Taylor has agreed to mentor the Bulldogs for the next three seasons. Picture by Peter Stoop
Rip Taylor has agreed to mentor the Bulldogs for the next three seasons. Picture by Peter Stoop

Kurri Kurri president Shaun Collingwood has heard his Newcastle Rugby League club described as a "basket case".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.