Kurri Kurri president Shaun Collingwood has heard his Newcastle Rugby League club described as a "basket case".
The Bulldogs are yet to register a win in 2023, are on the verge of collecting back-to-back wooden spoons and last claimed a premiership 28 years ago.
It's why Collingwood was "very happy" on Thursday when experienced coach Rip Taylor agreed to take the reins for the next three seasons.
With a resume "as long as your arm", spanning bush footy to NSW Cup and featuring multiple titles, Collingwood feels confident Taylor can tackle the "tough" assignment which awaits him at the Coalfields outfit from 2024.
"He's done it before and knows what it's all about. It takes three or four years to go downhill, but it takes at least that to come back," Collingwood told the Newcastle Herald.
"Apart from his experience as a player and a coach, he's also done enough at a higher level to set some expectations and maybe some culture that we've lost. We've got to get it back."
Collingwood says he and Taylor crossed paths previously as Newcastle RL players with Kurri narrowly beaten by Lakes in successive preliminary finals (1984-1985).
Taylor was most recently based in Coffs Harbour and has spent time at the Knights, Wyong and Parramatta.
He will replace outgoing mentor Danny Linnane, who stepped up to fill the void left by Aaron Watts on the eve of the current campaign.
The bottom-placed Bulldogs now have a fortnight off, a bye followed by the competition's wet-weather weekend, before visiting The Entrance on July 23.
Meanwhile, a five-match suspension means Northern Hawks playmaker Scott Briggs will now miss the remainder of the Newcastle RL season. Fronting the judiciary on Wednesday night, Briggs was handed three games for contrary conduct and an additional two fixtures for striking. He got sent off in Saturday's loss at Cessnock.
Also, Newcastle RL announced on Thursday that Central Coast clubs Wyong and The Entrance would be invited to join next year's under-19 competition.
IN THE NEWS:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.