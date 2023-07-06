Hunter councils are standing against aggression through a joint campaign to keep workers safe.
The initiative, dubbed 'Respect is Everyone's Role', recognises increased aggression toward council workers this year.
Port Stephens Council's work health and safety manager Nicole Le Grange said the faces of real council staff had been used on advertising, inviting community members to commit their respect.
"By showing the human side of our diverse workforce, and sharing their interests, hobbies and passions, we want to remind everyone that aggression is not acceptable behaviour," Ms Le Grange said.
Councils from eight Hunter regions including Newcastle, Dungog Cessnock, Maitland, Muswellbrook, Port Stephens, Singleton and the Upper Hunter Shire have joined the campaign.
Ms Le Grange said over 5,400 people in the Hunter were employed by councils and deserved to be treated well be customers
"When I spoke with my counterparts at other local councils, it was clear that council employees across the Hunter are all experiencing this type of customer behaviour," Ms Le Grange said.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
