Two men on bail charged over alleged three-day joy ride

Two men on bail have been charged over an alleged a three-day joy ride in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
Newcastle police saw a white Hyundai Tucson on Harriet Street, Waratah, driving in a dangerous manner at about 5am on Wednesday July 5.
Checks on the vehicle revealed it was reported stolen during a break and enter at a Cameron Park address the previous day.
Then, on Thursday July 6, police allegedly saw the same vehicle travelling in excess of 180km/h on the M1 Pacific Motorway at Wahroonga, on the outskirts of Sydney.
Highway patrol officers pursued the vehicle but the chase was terminated for safety reasons.
Later that day, police again spotted the SUV on Croudace Bay Road at Belmont, before the vehicle hit a police car and was allegedly driven from the scene.
This resulted in a second pursuit, which was terminated for safety reasons.
Finally, police found the Hyundai on Gari Street at Charlestown. They were told two men had allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled into bushland.
Officers found an 18-year-old and a 22-year-old on Park Street at Charlestown, and arrested them.
The 18-year-old was charged with stealing a vehicle and the 22-year-old was charged with travelling in a stolen vehicle.
Both were charged with breaching bail.
They were refused bail by police and will appear before Belmont Local Court on Friday July 7.
