IT seems to be a worldwide phenomenon. The Sunday online edition of the New York Times last week, under the banner 'Chicago and NASCAR, an Odd Couple With High Hopes, Take It to the Streets' reported that the city of Chicago was hosting a NASCAR car race on the streets of their city.
The paper reported that "while the potential upsides were clear, so, too, were the costs of the 12-turn, 2.2-mile circuit along some of Chicago's most iconic roadways.
Arterial streets were closed for days, disrupting commutes and turning the Loop into a maze of barricades and traffic jams. Large sections of parkland were placed off limits to the public. Downtown residents were serenaded, lap after lap, by the body-shaking scream of three dozen race cars".
One resident was quoted pointing out that "the week before and the week after when everything is still shut down", describing it as "really inconvenient".
Again, to quote the Times: "whether the city seeks a divorce will depend in part on metrics that are not yet fully known".
Apparently NASCAR officials expected 50,000 people to attend each day, and they believed about 80 per cent were first-time race fans.
The organisation offered no data on ticket sales.
I bet that Supercars could teach them how to handle their attendance figures.
WELL, it may have taken the better part of two years, but ICAC has delivered a finding that former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian engaged in "seriously corrupt conduct".
Better late than never I say, and nobody can convince me that, after all the text messages and recorded phone conversations between the former Premier and former MP Darryl Macguire, this finding wasn't inevitable.
Sadly though, in September 2021, Berejiklian took a leaf out of Richard Nixon's book and quit before the proverbial could completely hit the fan while she was still in office.
The state corruption watchdog is not recommending any form of criminal charges.
Meanwhile, late last year a climate activist was sentenced to 15 months in prison for blocking a lane of traffic, yet allegations that in my opinion put some use of taxpayer money into question have resulted in absolutely no legal repercussions whatsoever?
Exactly what kind of message is being sent here? Where is the deterrent to future politicians?
I JUST received an email from my natural gas supplier advising of the impending price hikes as of August 1.
I reviewed the previous bills over the last 12 months, and noted the rates had been substantially hiked, even more so, in February this year. In my opinion it's a cunning move, as summer time consumption is low so the bill amount would not change much.
Nonetheless, the sliding scale of rate increases proposed for the last 12 months was 82 per cent for the initial gas consumption, to 44 per cent for the top end of a typical household consumption.
Supply charges will be up by 16 per cent.
I applied these new rates to my winter time bill last year and the increase was from $262 to $403, a massive 54 per cent annual increase.
There's no doubt in my mind this increase is a direct consequence of climate change and green energy policies pursued relentlessly by federal and state governments.
SIR Edmund Barton, founding father of our constitution, claimed during its formation in January 1898 that "questions which relate to the whole body of the people, to the purity of race, to the preservation of the racial character of the white population, are Commonwealth questions and should be so exclusively".
Obviously, Indigenous people were not represented at the constitutional debates of the 1890s and the only references to Indigenous Australians in the Constitution reflected that they were not full and equal members of Australian society.
Those were the beliefs of the time and I don't believe Barton, the great unifier, should be cancelled for reflecting those beliefs in the Constitution.
However, as a consequence, this 122-year-old document does not reflect the reality of 21st Century Australia.
Australians now have the power to give constitutional permission for the establishment of a Voice to Parliament, which would correct the mistakes of the 1890s and finally give Indigenous Australia a say in policy that will help close the gap.
RECENT revelations in a Sydney newspaper are concerning.
It reports South Pacific nations, those most affected by the rising sea levels associated with global warming, have proposed a levy of $100/tonne on emissions by ships to the UN International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in London.
The revenue raised would be used in research on lowering carbon emissions of ships.
The proposal was welcomed by most of the 175 member nations of the UN Organisation, but it was also ultimately rejected.
To its shame, Australia was in the devil's corner rebuffing the proposal along with 20 nations including China, Russia and Saudi Arabia. The world's ships burn heavy, high-carbon, low-grade bunker oil or unrefined diesel, which adds significantly to global greenhouse gases. It is true that the levy would deter trade, since exporting and importing would become more expensive.
The nations that proposed the $100/tonne levy estimate that its effect would be to reduce the world's emissions by the emissions of Germany and Japan combined.
I think Australia is playing a double game with the South Pacific nations. On the one hand, Australia wants to be their friend as opposed to China. If it wants to be their friend, will Australia finance these nations' defences against rising sea levels out of its earnings on coal exports? I doubt it.
REGARDING the recent ACM survey on the upcoming referendum ('Historic vote at risk in regional Australia', Herald, 4/7) I think the Voice is unclear to most people. Where's the message about its purpose, what it recognises and what it is expected to achieve? In my opinion another layer of bureaucracy cannot advance the cause of our Indigenous people. Until a policy has political consensus it's a complete waste of time and money, and is being increasingly seen as a gravy train. In the meantime, get some community nurses and security into our remote communities. As one of the best, Paul Keating, said: if they don't understand it, they don't vote for it.
HOW pathetic is it to see Peter Dutton trying to score cheap political points by implicating the Voice referendum with the present economic situation in Australia? Once again, lies and division. Dirty tactics will win no friends when history has its say.
WHY are Newcastle ratepayers paying $142,000 to KPMG for a report to get the opinions of those living outside Newcastle? In my opinion it would appear that the council is doing everything in its power to get a Supercars extension. So much for community consultation; which community?
NEW airport ('Our new airport', Newcastle Herald, 5/7)! Isn't it funny how when big money is involved, the legacy of toxic fire fighting foam contamination seems to get completely ignored?
I KNEW that it was only a matter of time and finally Albo has shown his true colours. This is the problem when a person is voted for because there was no-one else. In my opinion if "yes" gets up, anyone stupid enough to vote that way will get what they deserve, with no way to come back to the status quo.
THERE'S a research paper from February 2023 which studied a possible link between COVID-19 vaccination uptake in Europe in 2021 and monthly excess all-cause mortality in 2022 (Aarstad, J and Kvitastein, O.A., 2023). It found that all-cause mortality during the first nine months of 2022 increased more the higher the 2021 vaccination uptake. I believe this is quite a telling research paper. If we are following the science, then we should be paying attention to the findings of research whether it contradicts the dominant narratives or not.
IN reply to John Morgan ('Testing times but great results', Letters, 6/7):
It's good that you follow
Our Australian Test side,
The mob that took sandpaper
Out for a ride.
Does our top tennis player
Also get your support,
When he smashes his racquet
Out there on the court.
These elite sportsmen
That are making big quids,
Are the ones that are showing
The way for our kids.
If you think these actions
Above are all fine,
Your idea of sportsmanship
Is much different than mine.
PS. I watched the Ashes.
