REGARDING the recent ACM survey on the upcoming referendum ('Historic vote at risk in regional Australia', Herald, 4/7) I think the Voice is unclear to most people. Where's the message about its purpose, what it recognises and what it is expected to achieve? In my opinion another layer of bureaucracy cannot advance the cause of our Indigenous people. Until a policy has political consensus it's a complete waste of time and money, and is being increasingly seen as a gravy train. In the meantime, get some community nurses and security into our remote communities. As one of the best, Paul Keating, said: if they don't understand it, they don't vote for it.