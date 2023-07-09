Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Have Your Say

Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor and Short Takes for Monday, July 10, 2023

By Letters to the Editor
July 10 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NASCAR racing in Chicago earlier this month shut down numerous roads at the centre of the American city. Picture by Morry Gash
NASCAR racing in Chicago earlier this month shut down numerous roads at the centre of the American city. Picture by Morry Gash

IT seems to be a worldwide phenomenon. The Sunday online edition of the New York Times last week, under the banner 'Chicago and NASCAR, an Odd Couple With High Hopes, Take It to the Streets' reported that the city of Chicago was hosting a NASCAR car race on the streets of their city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.