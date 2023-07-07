Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Grainfed opening taps into Lachlan MacBean's long-held amber dreams

By Josh Leeson
July 7 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grainfed's Lambton brewbar is the culmination of an 11-year dream for Lachlan MacBean. Pictures by Jonathan Carroll
Grainfed's Lambton brewbar is the culmination of an 11-year dream for Lachlan MacBean. Pictures by Jonathan Carroll

IF you're a craft beer lover in Newcastle, you've almost certainly sipped a Grainfed ale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.