Man charged with 29 offences after alleged use of stolen credit card

Two men have been charged over the alleged use of a stolen credit card at businesses across the Central Coast.
It comes after Brisbane Water Proactive Crime Unit police began investigating several fraudulent transactions believed to be linked.
Investigators executed a search warrant at a property on Karalta Road, Erina, about 1.40pm on June 28.
A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains before the courts.
Following further inquiries, a 45-year-old man was arrested after a short pursuit on Karalta Road about 2.45pm July 6.
He was taken to Gosford Police Station where he was charged with 29 counts of dishonestly obtain property by deception, aggravated break and enter (and commit serious indictable offence-people there), police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty, and possess prohibited drug.
He was refused bail to appear before Gosford Local Court on July 7.
