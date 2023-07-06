Police bikie unit charges two men after Hunter shooting

Two men have been charged by Raptor Squad police after a man was shot in the Hunter region.
Emergency services were called to Bundabah Street in Karuah about 6.40pm on July 5 following reports a man had been shot.
Police were told two men had turned up and allegedly shot the 55-year-old man, before stealing a Rolex watch and fleeing.
Paramedics treated the man before taking him to hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Port Stephens Hunter police began investigating before it was referred to State Crime Command's bikie unit, Raptor Squad North.
Raptor Squad detectives, assisted by the Tactical Operations Unit, stopped a car on Ada Street, Belmont about 1pm July 6 and arrested the 40-year-old male driver.
Police alleged to have found and seized a knife during a search of the man. He was taken to hospital under police guard in a stable condition.
Officers executed a search warrant just after 2pm on Terence Avenue in Lake Munmorah, where they arrested a 59-year-old man.
During a search of the home, police claim to have found and seized a number of items "relevant to their investigation", which will undergo further forensic examination.
Both men were taken to Belmont Police Station, where the younger man was charged with robbery in company cause wounding (grievous bodily harm), carry cutting weapon upon apprehension, possess unregistered unauthorised pistol in public place, and acquire etc pistol-subject to firearms prohibition order.
The older man was charged with robbery in company cause wounding (grievous bodily harm).
They were refused bail to appear before Belmont Local Court on July 7.
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Or if your story has open comments:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.