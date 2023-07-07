The trial of Justin Kent Dilosa, the man accused of murdering Danielle Easey and dumping her body in Cockle Creek almost four years ago, has been delayed until next week after a member of the jury contracted COVID-19.
Justice Deborah Sweeney on Friday morning sent the jury members home for the day after one of their number called the court to say he could not attend because he had tested positive to Coronavirus.
The trial is expected to resume on Tuesday, July 11, pending the jury member's condition improving.
Mr Dilosa, now 37, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Easey and is facing an estimated six-week trial in NSW Supreme Court.
He denies being involved in Ms Easey's killing, but admits to participating in the cover-up and dumping of Ms Easey's body. He has pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact.
The jury has been told there is no dispute that Carol McHenry, Mr Dilosa's ex-partner, "had a part to play in the killing of Danielle Easey".
But it is the prosecution case that both Ms McHenry and Mr Dilosa were "directly involved" in Ms Easey's death and Mr Dilosa stabbed Ms Easey in the home at Narara on August 17, 2019.
Ms Easey's body was later found wrapped in plastic and duct tape in Cockle Creek at Killingworth on August 31.
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.