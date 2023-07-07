Newcastle Herald
Danielle Easey trial: proceedings delayed after juror tests positive to COVID-19

By Nick Bielby
Updated July 7 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:00am
Danielle Easey was killed and her body dumped in Cockle Creek in 2019. Justin Dilosa has pleaded not guilty to her murder and is on trial in NSW Supreme Court.
The trial of Justin Kent Dilosa, the man accused of murdering Danielle Easey and dumping her body in Cockle Creek almost four years ago, has been delayed until next week after a member of the jury contracted COVID-19.

