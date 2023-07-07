RYAN Glanville carries strong memories of his Newcastle Rugby League debut.
Eight years on and a premiership later, the Souths captain will notch up his 100th first-grade game when the Lions host Wests at Townson Oval on Saturday (2pm).
"I was coming off the bench and it was flogging down rain at Toronto," Glanville, aged 18 in 2015, said.
"They [Macquarie] had a pretty good side back then and I remember watching some of the contact thinking that's completely different to anything I've played before."
Glanville, now 26, says "loyalty" and friendships have been key to reaching three figures at the one club.
"It's probably more the loyalty, myself and the club because they've put a lot of faith in me since I was 18," he said.
"I've been fortunate enough to play alongside some of my best mates throughout my whole career. Jarrod Flanagan brought up his 100 milestone earlier this season and that makes it even more special."
When selecting highlights Glanville couldn't go past a title from 2018, Souths beating Lakes in the grand final.
"Everyone who plays the game tries to win a comp and to do it with my junior club was very special," he said.
Glanville missed the Lions' success in 2016 while playing under 20s at the Knights, lost a COVID-impacted decider to Cessnock in 2020 and was part of a wooden spoon in 2021.
"It wasn't a great year for us in first grade or as a club [2021], we didn't meet the expectations we put on ourselves," he said.
"We were fortunate to win a grand final in 2016, win a grand final in 2018 and make a grand final in 2020. Whether or not blokes were resting on their laurels I'm not really sure, but I think everyone needs those low periods to build back up."
Having finished fifth and lost the elimination semi-final last year, Souths now find themselves in an even stronger position in 2023.
The Lions have strung together nine straight wins and sit alongside Wyong on 22 points, but ahead based on for-and-against with only leaders Maitland (26) above them and Cessnock (21) circling just below.
"At the start of the year we were leaking a lot of points and a lot of soft tries," Glanville said.
"The last time we played Wests [May 13] we had to defend our line for the first 20 minutes and I think a few of the boys realised what we needed to keep winning games. A lot of that is built on defence and resilience."
Glanville has settled at five-eighth with Angus Ernst halfback, Mitch Black hooker, Reeve Howard fullback and Jarom Haines a utility.
Souths won't have the services of Harry Van Dartel (concussion) while Wests (15), sixth and three points outside the top five, are missing Luke Walsh (hamstring).
Also on Saturday and The Entrance (18) visit Cessnock (3pm) while Lakes welcome Central to Cahill Oval (2pm).
In Sunday's sole encounter Northern Hawks are at home to Wyong (3pm).
Maitland, Macquarie and Kurri have the bye in round 15.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
