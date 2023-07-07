THE Newcastle Falcons men's side have their sights on two targets this weekend - revenge and sealing an NBL1 East play-off berth.
The Falcons travel to Penrith on Saturday night before hosting Illawarra on Sunday.
They enter the penultimate weekend in eighth spot with a 11-7 win-loss record.
Illawarra, who meet fifth-placed Maitland on Saturday night, are ninth at 9-9 and are the only side with a realistic chance of forcing their way into the top eight.
The Hawks dished out a 97-68 win over Newcastle - the Falcons' biggest of the season - on June 3 .
"We have Penrith (3-14) on Saturday and we need to get the job done there," Astley said. "They haven't been getting wins but they have been hanging around and pushing teams.
"If we do the right thing on Saturday night, not only do we get the chance to seek revenge against Illawarra, but also cement our position in the top eight. If we get two wins we are probably safe. They are the only team who can come and get us."
The Falcons lost captain and leading scorer Myles Cherry to an ankle injury early against the Hawks last time out.
"We owe them. There is no doubt about that," Astley said. "We lost Myles early and capitulated down there.
"Will Hickey, who has signed an NBL deal with Illawarra, dominated us. He is an elite player and we struggled to contain him. It was a bit embarrassing. We need to show some fight to get some pride back."
Cherry is back fit and firing. The power forward drained 15 points to go with five rebounds and three assists in a rugged low-scoring 68-57 triumph over the third-placed North Bears at home last Sunday.
American import Anthony Gaines top scored with 19 points and was almost impossible to stop when attacking the hoop.
"He is very dynamic off the dribble and can just blow past people," Astley said. "He is really unselfish and wants everyone to be involved. Sometimes that is to the detriment of the whole group in a sense. If he becomes a bit more dominant, there is a bit more focus on him, which helps the rest of the group."
The Falcons (16-2) women's side are eyeing top spot and on the surface face an easier time against Penrith (4-13) and Illawarra (5-13).
"We won't underestimate them," coach Marty McLean said. "Both are good shooting teams if you give them an opportunity. You have to put them to bed early."
The Falcons are coming of a tough double-header, beating Sydney Comets (70-51) and Norths (77-74).
"If there is an opportunity to do so, we will rest a couple," McLean said.
"At the beginning of the season, we flagged that weekend as being our toughest of the year," McLean said. "And they did amazingly well.
"If there is an opportunity to do so, we will rest a couple. We start every game the exact same way - that is competing at a level that will enable us to give players a rest at some stage.
"Nicole Munger is sore and tired. She copped a bit of flogging. The Sydney game was very physical."
