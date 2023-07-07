MEREWETHER coach Tony Munro has never seen a longer injury list.
Hunter Burke (ankle), Nick Sykiotis (calf) and Brad Lauder (thumb) are the latest additions to the casualty ward.
"We have 29 players unavailable," Munro said. "A lot of them are serious injuries too. There are five regulars out of first grade forward pack alone. I have never experienced anything like it."
Rather than focus on the players not there, Munro has put his energy into the preparing the ones who are.
Jacob Masoe (prop), Siomita Unu (hooker), Oliver Kelly and and Flynn Atkinson (lock) are the fresh faces in the pack for the grudge match against Wanderers at No.2 Sportsground today.
"It doesn't matter how many players you have in or out, it is always a competition between these two teams," Munro said. "We have confidence in the guys who are coming up. Physically, they are not as big, but we will adapt our game plan to work around it. Move the ball around a more."
Though depleted, the Greens still boast Sam Rouse, Billy Coffey, Toby Wait, Eli McCulloch, Rhys Bray, Matt Baggs and Dylan Evans.
"We have experience there and some match-winners," Munro said. "Billy Coffey scored four tries last week [in a 50-19 win over Southern Beaches] and is back to his best. He will go looking for the ball. The tries he has scored in the past couple of weeks haven't been out near the corner, they have been in close to the posts.
"Dylan Evans has been playing some great footy, carrying hard and his scrumagging work is exceptional."
Wanderers produced their best performance of the season to beat Hamilton 32-22 at Passmore Oval last round. They got on top of the Hawks up front, especially at the scrum, and will be aiming for a repeat against the Greens.
"We have done a lot of work on our set piece," coach Trevor Hefren said. "We have lost grand finals because of the scrum so it has been a real focus. Is is the little one per centers which count."
Hefren has resisted the temptation to bring Luke Simmons straight back in at fullback after he was away for the win over Hamilton.
"We wanted to reward the players who did the job last weekend," he said.
Wanderers were embarrassed 52-22 by the Greens at No.2 Sportsground in round seven.
Merewether opened the season with eight straight wins but have since lost two to fall to second place on 43 points, a point behind Maitland.
The Blacks will be out to maintain top spot and all but end Hamilton's final hopes at Marcellin Park on Saturday.
Geraint Weaver and Liam Bowden return for the Hawks, while Christian Hogan will make his starting debut in the second row.
Caretaker University coach Tana Manu has readied the Students for a tough battle against last-placed Southern Beaches at Ernie Calland Oval.
"Beaches put three early tries on against us in our first encounter," Manu said. "We can't afford a repeat of that."
Macauley Aoke replaces Josh Meads at inside centre.
