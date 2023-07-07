THE Hunter Wildfires have ticked a lot of boxes since returning to the Shute Shield.
They have beaten Randwick at Randwick, toppled Sydney University, boast a perfect record against Manly. The list goes on.
But one victory has eluded the Wildfires.
In four encounters with Southern Districts, dating back to 2020, they are yet to earn a win.
It is a statistic coach Scott Coleman is desperate to correct at Forshaw Park on Saturday.
"We haven't beaten Southern Districts since we have come back into the Sydney competition," Coleman said. "It's one of those anomalies that pop up.
"It's more mental for our players. We are as talented as them. Southo's get up to play us. They are aware of the record and believe they have the wood on us.
"We have to get up mentally and physically. If we can out-enthuse them, hopefully the rest will flow."
The Rebels sit bottom of the table on 14 points. One of their three wins was a 26-19 defeat of the Wildfires at No.2 Sportsground.
They scrapped and fought and disrupted the Wildfires lineout and rolling maul.
"It is no secret that they will try that again," Coleman said. "We just need to be clinical in every aspect. Our big focus has been on work rate."
A win would all but seal the second-placed Wildfires a top-six play-off berth, with four rounds to play after this one.
However, they will be without key men Hamish Moore, Nick Dobson and Chayton Frans for the trip south.
Moore has a nerve problem in his neck and is unlikely to play again before the semi-finals.
Dobson has a minor calf issue and is being rested as a precaution.
Frans has a slight shoulder problem and drops back to the bench.
Morgan Inness is promoted off the bench at openside breakaway, Jacob Barrett will make his run-on debut at tighthead and George Noa will wear the six jumper.
Super Rugby duo Bo Abra (prop) and Ryan Louwrens (halfback) and hooker Phil Bradford are also fresh reserves.
Bradford has been out for six weeks with a torn calf.
Coleman is confident Noa and Barrett will step up.
"George is a dominant ball-runner which suits us against Southern Districts," Coleman said. "They are a big pack and we need to meet them physically before we can go around them.
"Jacob came through the Hamilton Hawks and then went to Norths in Sydney and spent time in Ireland at the Leinster Academy."
Meanwhile, the Wildfires' women's team will be out to strengthen their Jack Scott Cup finals hopes away against Sydney University Blue on Saturday.
The Wildfires' thrashed the same side 46-0 in a catch-up game in Newcastle on Wednesday night.
Wildfires men: 1 Isi Fukofuka, 2 Andrew Tuala, 3 Jacob Barrett, 4 Ngaruhe Jones, 5 Rob Puli'uvea, 6 George Noa, 7 Morgan Inness, 8 Tiueti Asi, 9 Nick Murray, 10 Connor Winchester, 11 Isaac Ulberg, 12 Ueta Tufuga, 13 Alex Pohla, 14 Tom Watson, 15 Nate De Thierry
