KNIGHTS coach Ron Griffiths feels "comfortable" with his new-look squad a fortnight out from the NRLW season, hoping the title holders can benefit from a club-first women's trial this weekend.
Newcastle's 24 players are split down the middle, half part of last year's run to the grand final and half new faces, but Griffiths feels a "tough" training block has now helped galvanise the 2023 group.
The Knights host Brisbane at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday (3pm), having not played a match ahead of their initial two NRLW campaigns.
"I feel comfortable with we're at. Our staff have done an amazing job, they are world-class staff," Griffiths said.
"I've seen some great improvements with the players who are returning, but I reckon the grit that the team has shown throughout this seven-week block has been fantastic. We've taken them to some tough places and really challenged them."
Griffiths describes the Broncos, including former Knights player Romy Teitzel, as a "formidable opponent" but wants to focus on "defensive movement and connection".
Round one of the season proper is scheduled for July 22 with Newcastle meeting the Dragons at McDonald Jones Stadium.
"No other trials [post Brisbane] but the big thing for us is having it a fortnight before, which gives us a chance to have a look at some vision," the Knights mentor said.
"We can work on some areas of improvement and really build on some strong areas to come out of the weekend."
Griffiths also referenced competition for spots at the Knights, including the halves - English international Georgia Roche arriving this week, NSW representative Jesse Southwell, experienced campaigner Caitlin Moran and Queensland recruit Jayde Herdegen.
"We've got four topline halves in Jesse, Georgia, Caitlin and Jayde so it could be any one of those in round one," he said.
Sky Blues second-rower Yasmin Clydsdale won't feature on Saturday, recovering from an Origin injury, but she'll resume full training next week and be cleared to start NRLW.
Also on the sidelines are Caitlan Johnston and Hannah Southwell, who both continue "on the road to recovery" from knee issues.
Griffiths expects a "fantastic turnout" at Maitland and after speaking to some local clubs, invited along a couple of junior girl's teams.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
